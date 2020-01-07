GEO Group to close 650-bed Colorado prison in two months; state will have to find new placements

The Colorado Division of Corrections must discover beds for 650 inmates within the subsequent two months after a non-public jail firm determined to shut its facility exterior Colorado Springs.

GEO Group on Tuesday gave the Colorado Division of Corrections discover that it’ll shut the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Middle in Colorado Springs on March 7, in keeping with the corrections division.

The corporate determined to shut the jail after Gov. Jared Polis recognized the power for closure in his funds proposal for the upcoming fiscal 12 months. In an emailed assertion, GEO Group spokesman Brian Miller stated the corporate struggled to recruit and retain workers after the funds proposal.

“The state has made its intentions clear; that it wants to manage this population within its own facilities, and we will work with them toward that end,” Miller stated within the assertion.

The closure of the power comes weeks after GEO Group was compelled out of working midway homes in Denver and at some point earlier than the start of one other legislative session the place some lawmakers will work towards eliminating the personal jail business in Colorado.

Dean Williams, govt director of the Colorado Division of Corrections, stated in an announcement Tuesday that he was disillusioned by GEO Group’s choice to shut so abruptly. The corporate and the division had been negotiating for months over the contract and Williams hoped that they may come to a extra considerate, long-term method to transitioning inmates out of the jail.

“The use of private prisons in our state does not just raise philosophical or ethical questions, but also creates serious operational concerns when a for-profit company can choose to close its doors and leave the department to navigate what to do with 650 offenders,” Williams stated in a information launch.

The division has been engaged on a contingency plan for months ought to negotiations fall by way of, stated division spokeswoman Annie Skinner.

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Publish The fence surrounding Centennial South Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon Metropolis throughout a tour on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012.

Polis in his funds proposal recommended the 650 inmates on the Cheyenne Re-Entry Middle be distributed to different services, together with the shuttered Centennial South facility. The jail, which as soon as housed inmates in solitary confinement, had been refurbished lately so it might host different inmates.

Lawmakers final 12 months handed a legislation permitting the emergency use of the Centennial South but in addition restricted the utmost inhabitants of the power to 126 inmates.

Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, stated the division have to be cautious the place they transfer inmates in order that low-risk offenders aren’t positioned in a most safety facility.

“When you close a facility having 700 people in it, those people have to go to other beds in other places,” Lee stated. “These are people within nine months of release, so they’re probably low-classification inmates and they will go to other facilities around the state.”

Final month, the state jail system had 587 vacant beds, in keeping with a division report.

Extra reporting contributed by Denver Publish workers author Alex Burness.