George Michael fans pay heartfelt tribute to his sister

George Michael followers gathered outdoors his former London house as we speak to pay heartfelt tribute to his sister Melanie Panayiotou who died on Christmas Day.

The hairdresser, 59, was discovered by her sister Yioda Panayiotou, 57, at her house in Hampstead, north west London on Wednesday, December 25 – precisely three years after her brother’s demise on Christmas Day 2016.

Flowers, candles and Christmas wreaths had been positioned outdoors the Wham! singer’s north London mansion in loving reminiscence of the pair.

Vibrant bouquets full of messages from followers lined the hedges by the gates of the property. One learn: ‘Pricey George and Melanie, collectively once more. You will have been cherished.’

One other tribute learn: ‘Melanie, relaxation in peace within the protected arms of expensive George and your mum. ‘

Melanie Panayiotou, sister of singer George Michael, holding balloons as she attends the Wham! farewell get together in London on July eight, 1986

George Michael with sister Melanie Panayiotou at a celebration within the early 1980s. The 2 had been shut and she or he has spoken fondly of her brother up to now

Flowers, candles and Christmas wreaths had been positioned outdoors the Wham! singer’s north London mansion in loving reminiscence of the pair this afternoon

George Michael fan Lyn Goldsmith had travelled from her house in Crawley, West Sussex, to pay her respects.

The 58-year-old, who works at Gatwick Airport, mentioned: ‘We love George and we come up right here yearly for the anniversary. After I heard about Melanie, I couldn’t imagine it. And probably the most terrible half is she handed away on Christmas Day too.

‘No guardian ought to need to bury their kids. Jack, their father, was very frail after I final noticed him at George’s charity public sale final yr. We now have laid some flowers for the household right here as we speak.

‘George’s music was stunning and other people come from everywhere in the world to pay their respects. We now have met fellow followers from Germany, Spain and Canada.’

Earlier, George’s backing singer Shirlie Kemp paid tribute to Melanie, describing her as ‘one of many kindest most thoughtful of others I had ever met’.

She added: ‘We each shared an awesome love of flowers and lots of the flowers in my pictures had been hers as she cherished me photographing them. Her kindness to me and others even when she was in ache herself was unimaginable.

‘I pray she is now together with her stunning brother and her beautiful mom. Relaxation in peace expensive Mel.’

Kemp, who’s married to former Spandau Ballet bassist and singer Martin Kemp, discovered fame within the 1980s as a backing dancer with Wham! and she or he was considered one of seven named beneficiaries in his will – along with George’s household.

This morning, Shirlie Kemp, an English singer who discovered fame within the 1980s as a backing dancer with Wham!, additionally paid tribute to Melanie (pictured, her Instagram submit). She mentioned a lot of her photos of flowers had been Melanie’s

George Michael with Andrew Ridgeley and sister Melanie Panayiotou watching Reside Assist at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985

Vibrant bouquets lined the hedges by the gates to George’s spectacular property, full of messages from followers

Thriller stays over Melanie’s sudden demise, with police not treating it as suspicious.

George’s grief stricken surviving sister Yioda has taken to her mattress and was not speaking to anyone after Melanie’s demise.

A girl answered the door to Yioda’s Hertfordshire house this afternoon.

The girl, who didn’t want to determine herself mentioned Yioda ‘is in mattress in the meanwhile’ including that ‘she is just not speaking to anyone.’

The curtains had been drawn on the bottom ground of the household’s house this afternoon. The blinds had been open however the lights had been off on the primary ground of the quaint brick home.

Melanie’s former neighbour was additionally amongst these paying tribute as we speak. Alex Kovaleski mentioned: ‘Unhappy information about George Michael’s sister Melanie. She was a neighbour of ours for some years.

‘Melanie appeared to know everybody and every thing that was happening. She was a moderately gregarious and a moderately form particular person. The truth that her brother was so well-known was only a matter of reality.’

of George was positioned outdoors the gates of his former London house on Saturday

Followers had been mentioned to have travelled from so far as Germany and Spain to pay tribute to Melanie

And considered one of her hairdresser colleagues, Shari Reynolds, who labored with Melanie in Knightsbridge, mentioned: ‘[We are] devastated and in shock that our expensive good friend and former colleague from the Allan Soh salon in Knightsbridge, London, Melanie Panayiotou has sadly handed away.

‘We’re grateful to have shared many fantastic occasions each out and in of the salon with Melanie and have very fond reminiscences of her. Melanie had a cracking sense of humour and was nice firm, in addition to being very right down to earth. Our ideas are with Yioda and Jack. RIP.’

Andrew Ridgeley, 56, shared his heartache over the demise of his Wham! bandmate’s sister on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

He mentioned: ‘Completely tragic information of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My ideas are together with her sister and father at this desperately unhappy time.’

Melanie and George had been shut, and she or he was left a part of his property – which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London – after his demise.

Her age was initially reported as 55, however the household’s lawyer later mentioned she was 59 on the time of her demise.

George’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley paid tribute to Melanie on Twitter yesterday afternoon

Andrew featured in 1980s pop duo Wham! with Melanie’s brother George (pictured collectively)

He mentioned: ‘Completely tragic information of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My ideas are together with her sister and father at this desperately unhappy time’

One in every of her hairdresser colleagues, Shari Reynolds, who labored with Melanie in Knightsbridge, paid additionally paid tribute to Melanie

Kemp (pictured on Free Ladies in November) discovered fame within the 1980s as a backing dancer with Wham! and she or he was considered one of seven named beneficiaries in his will – along with George’s household

She has spoken fondly of her brother up to now, and simply days in the past launched a joint assertion by which she advised his followers that their form messages ‘elevate us when issues are robust’.

In November she stood up for her brother in article, saying he was ‘my ‘very proud to be homosexual’ brother, opposite to what you will have learn just lately.’

Tragically, her little brother George was discovered useless at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53.

Melanie’s final public phrases – simply 48 hours earlier than her demise – had been about her love for older brother George, and she or he and different members of her household requested that individuals proceed to do ‘good deeds in his reminiscence’.

How Melanie and her brother George Michael remained shut all through their lives Melanie Panayiotou, who on Christmas Day this yr died on the age of 55, shared an unimaginable bond together with her youthful brother George. The 2 would journey all over the world collectively on the peak of his fame and she or he has written of their shut friendship up to now. They shared one other sibling, Yioda, now 57, however George was significantly near Melanie. In piece she wrote in 1985 titled ‘Melanie: My Little Brother’ his sister famous that George ‘positively knew what he wished to do at an early age’. She added that she and her brother had been ‘comparable in fairly just a few methods’. ‘We might be fairly trustworthy with one another and we share the identical sense of humour,’ she mentioned, revealing that followers would pester her for locks of George’s hair. Requested how usually he would return house, she mentioned: ‘At each alternative he’ll be slumped in an armchair at our place.’ She famous her favorite file of Wham! was Every little thing she Desires. She is claimed to have ‘adored’ George’s Highgate home, one of many first he purchased, and in line with a supply who spoke to The Solar ‘they shared some fantastic occasions there’. Simply weeks earlier than her demise, Melanie defended her late brother in an article for the Massive Problem after disagreeing with Elton John over feedback he made on a US discuss present. And earlier this week was a part of a household assertion by which she and others requested that individuals proceed to do ‘good deeds in his reminiscence’.

She and Yioda, his father Jack and longtime supervisor David Austin shared a press release on Michael’s official web site saying that the household have ‘come to totally admire (though we already knew actually), fairly how a lot love there’s on the market on this planet, for each Yog and his stunning music.’

They added: ‘We all know how a lot his lyrics can provide assist when issues are robust and assist rejoice when occasions are good and life goes nicely… and that’s simply as highly effective now as if he had been nonetheless with us and as a lot of you say in your messages, it is a present.

‘It appears essential that his generosity of spirit and pure empathy have touched you in a means that might have him embarrassed, all of your form phrases are actually good to listen to and we all know you will have at all times identified his true coronary heart.’

They thanked followers for embracing the current movie Final Christmas based mostly on Michael’s music, including that it ‘goes to be there to rejoice and keep in mind Yog and his music nicely into the long run… and we thank everybody whose efforts introduced his music to you.’

George was discovered useless at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53. A subsequent post-mortem later cited an enlarged coronary heart and fatty liver as contributory elements in his demise.

An unlimited portion of his property – which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London – was left to his siblings, sisters Melanie and Yioda.

His household added they ‘will probably be swerving the dangerous and having fun with the great as a lot as we are able to this coming yr’, including that the previous yr has been ‘troublesome and busy’ for Michael’s ‘hardworking workforce’.

‘We’re, as normal, staying as constructive as doable, which is what we and Yog would need for you all, and we’re all hoping for a peaceable 2020. (Wow 2020! – while you grew up with Yog, that used to look so far-off however, right here we’re people – It is the long run)!!!’ they added.

‘We’ll shut by saying, remember to say your ‘I Love You’s’ and luxuriate in your celebrations wherever you’re.

‘Thanks a lot in your form messages, they elevate us when issues are robust.’

Referring to Michael’s lifelong charitable efforts, they added: ‘Carry on doing these good deeds in his reminiscence, ‘paying it ahead’ in case you can.

”Take Care’ he says from up there within the stars, with mum, Anselmo, and his beloved doggies.

‘Merry Christmas, Comfortable Holidays and celebrations to you all – we ship our greatest from right here in London!’

George Michael and his sister Melanie arrive collectively at Heathrow Airport

An unlimited portion of George Michael’s property – which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London – was left to his siblings, sisters Melanie (pictured, Melanie Michael (Panayiotou), sister of George Michael) and Yioda

Forward of the third anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s demise, his family members requested that individuals proceed to do ‘good deeds in his reminiscence’ (pictured is a picture of Michael they shared)

His sisters Melanie and Yioda, his father Jack and longtime supervisor David Austin shared a press release on Michael’s official web site

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had been referred to as to a property in north west London on Wednesday night.

In a press release, the power mentioned: ‘Police had been referred to as by London Ambulance Service at roughly 7.35pm on Wednesday, December 25 to studies of the sudden demise of a lady, aged in her 50s, at an handle in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

‘The demise is just not being handled as suspicious by police.

‘A report will probably be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.’

How Melanie’s demise tragically echoes George Michael’s passing on Christmas Day 2016 George Michael – who bought greater than 100million data with band Wham! and through a massively profitable solo profession – handed away in his mattress at house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day afternoon 2016. After his demise, an coroner said that the 53-year-old Wham! star died from a illness of the center muscle and a fatty liver, which means an inquest into his demise was not wanted. The singer was discovered by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. Michael, whose hits together with Final Christmas and Freedom, had suffered well being scares and fought drug habit for years. Dilated cardiomyopathy, recognized as a reason for Michael’s demise, is a illness of the center muscle which impacts how blood is ready to pump across the physique. In some circumstances, it’s an inherited situation, in any other case, it’s attributable to issues comparable to viral infections, uncontrolled hypertension and issues with the center valves. Myocarditis in the meantime is irritation in or across the coronary heart and is often attributable to a viral, bacterial or fungal an infection.

London Ambulance Service additionally confirmed its attendance saying: ‘We despatched a double crewed ambulance that arrived on the handle at 7.46pm to deal with one grownup affected person.

‘Sadly, the affected person had died. We then referred to as the Metropolitan Police to request their attendance.’

Lawyer John Reid mentioned on behalf of the household: ‘We are able to verify that very tragically Melanie has handed away instantly.

‘We’d merely ask that the household’ s privateness be revered at this very unhappy time.’

Her reason for demise is just not but identified.

An public sale website that has bought George Michael’s outfits for charity paid tribute to Ms Panayiotou on social media.

It mentioned: ‘We’re saddened to listen to of the lack of Melanie Panayiotou, George’s sister. Sending all our hugs and ideas to the Panayiotou household.’

Melanie had spoken proudly of her well-known brother in November, telling The Massive Problem concerning the launch of the George-inspired Christmas film Final Christmas.

She mentioned: ‘My household and I hope you all benefit from the movie, and Yog’s music outdated and new, woven fantastically into this enjoyable, simple story of affection and self-love,’ she wrote within the publication.

‘As a lot of you realize, Yog adored Christmas and he cherished the thought of this movie. I’m positive he will probably be having fun with seeing Emelia [Clark]’s superb gentle bulb smile, one thing they share, throughout the celestial miles!

‘And, most significantly, all of us, along with our expensive departed Yog (my ‘very proud to be homosexual’ brother — opposite to what you will have learn just lately!) want a really merry, merry Christmas to Massive Problem sellers and readers alike.’

She additionally dismissed Sir Elton John’s declare that he was ‘uncomfortable’ together with his sexuality.

The legendary Wham! singer – seen in 2005 – died on the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016

Goerge Michael’s home in Highgate was adorned with tributes following his tragic passing on Christmas Day in 2016

Pictured: Hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, who found George Michael on Christmas Day 2016

Talking to shut good friend Sharon Osbourne on her American chat present, The Speak, Sir Elton claimed the late singer was ‘so uncomfortable in his pores and skin about being homosexual though he mentioned he wasn’t.’

George’s sister Melanie Panayiotou since rubbished his feedback, telling The Massive Problem that he was ‘my ‘very proud to be homosexual’ brother, opposite to what you will have learn just lately.’

His sexuality had remained personal till 1998, when he was arrested for performing a ‘lewd act’ in entrance of an undercover police officer in a restroom at Will Rogers Memorial Park in Beverly Hills.

Following his demise on Christmas Day three years in the past, a autopsy examination discovered Michael died from coronary heart illness and a build-up of fats in his liver, which might be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

He and his siblings had been raised in Kingsbury, London, and later Radlett, Hertfordshire, whereas their father Kyriacos ‘Jack’ Panayiotou labored. His mom died in 1997, however he and his sister are survived by their father.

Michael’s household referred to as him ‘Yog,’ which is a nickname derived from his Greek identify.

Throughout his profession Michael loved seven quantity ones on the UK singles charts, together with Careless Whisper, A Totally different Nook, Jesus To A Youngster and Quick Love.

He had 23 high 10 hits, together with Religion, Father Determine, Exterior and You Have Been Beloved.

Michael – whose actual identify was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – bought greater than 100 million albums all through his profession.