George Michael’s sister found dead on third anniversary of the singer’s death

George Michael‘s sister, Melanie Panayiotou, was found dead on Christmas Day – on the third anniversary of the singer’s loss of life.

Learn extra: George Michael Obituary: 1963-2016

Panayiotou, 55, was found at her residence in Hampstead, London, on Wednesday evening (December 25), in line with SKY Information.

A Metropolitan Police assertion stated: “Police had been referred to as by London Ambulance Service at roughly 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to studies of the sudden loss of life of a girl, aged in her 50s, at an handle in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

“The loss of life just isn’t being handled as suspicious by police.

“A report will be compiled for the coroner into the circumstances.”

The information comes precisely three years after George Michael was discovered lifeless at his residence in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day in 2016. He “passed away peacefully at home” on the age of 53 of pure causes.

Ms. Panayiotou, a hairdresser, was shut together with her brother, travelling with him all over the world on the peak of his fame with Wham! within the 1980s and 1990s, and was closely concerned in serving to handle his property.