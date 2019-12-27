George Michael’s sister Melanie dies aged 55 on Christmas Day

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died on the age of 55 precisely three years since his loss of life on Christmas Day 2016.

The hairdresser was discovered by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou at her house in Hampstead, north west London on Wednesday December 25.

Melanie and her brother had been shut, and she or he was left a part of his property – which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London – after his loss of life.

She has spoken fondly of her brother previously, and simply days in the past launched a joint assertion during which she instructed his followers that their sort messages ‘elevate us when issues are robust’.

George Michael with sister Melanie Panayiotou at a celebration within the early 1980s

George Michael with Andrew Ridgeley and sister Melanie Panayiotou watch Reside Help at Wembley Stadium on July 13 1985

Melanie Michael (Panayiotou), sister of George Michael

In a press release, the Metropolitan Police mentioned: ‘Police had been referred to as by London Ambulance Service at roughly 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to studies of the sudden loss of life of a lady, aged in her 50s, at an deal with in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

‘The loss of life is just not being handled as suspicious by police.

‘A report can be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.’

Melanie had spoken proudly of her well-known brother in November, telling The Massive Subject concerning the launch of the George-inspired Christmas film Final Christmas.

Her brother George was discovered useless at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53. A subsequent post-mortem later cited an enlarged coronary heart and fatty liver as contributory elements in his loss of life.

An unlimited portion of his property – which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London – was left to his siblings, sisters Melanie and Yioda.

Forward of the third anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s loss of life, his kinfolk requested that folks proceed to do ‘good deeds in his reminiscence’. Pictured is a picture of Michael they shared

His sisters Melanie and Yioda, his father Jack and longtime supervisor David Austin shared a press release on Michael’s official web site

The information comes after George Michael’s household instructed his followers earlier this week that their sort messages ‘elevate us when issues are robust’.

Forward of the third anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s loss of life, his kinfolk additionally requested that folks proceed to do ‘good deeds in his reminiscence’.

His sisters Melanie and Yioda, his father Jack and longtime supervisor David Austin shared a press release on Michael’s official web site saying that the household have ‘come to completely recognize (though we already knew actually), fairly how a lot love there may be on the market on this planet, for each Yog and his stunning music.’

‘We all know how a lot his lyrics can supply help when issues are robust and assist have fun when instances are good and life goes nicely… and that’s simply as highly effective now as if he had been nonetheless with us and as a lot of you say in your messages, it is a reward.

‘It appears vital that his generosity of spirit and pure empathy have touched you in a means that will have him embarrassed, all of your sort phrases are actually good to listen to and we all know you will have all the time recognized his true coronary heart.’

They thanked followers for embracing the current movie Final Christmas based mostly on Michael’s music, including that it ‘goes to be there to have fun and bear in mind Yog and his music nicely into the long run… and we thank everybody whose efforts introduced his music to you.’

The legendary Wham! singer – seen in 2005 – died on the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016

They mentioned they ‘can be swerving the unhealthy and having fun with the great as a lot as we will this coming yr’, including that the previous yr has been ‘troublesome and busy’ for Michael’s ‘hardworking staff’.

‘We’re, as regular, staying as constructive as attainable, which is what we and Yog would want for you all, and we’re all hoping for a peaceable 2020. (Wow 2020! – while you grew up with Yog, that used to appear so far-off however, right here we’re people – It is the long run)!!!’ they added.

‘We’ll shut by saying, remember to say your ‘I Love You’s’ and revel in your celebrations wherever you’re.

‘Thanks a lot to your sort messages, they elevate us when issues are robust.’

Referring to Michael’s lifelong charitable efforts, they added: ‘Carry on doing these good deeds in his reminiscence, ‘paying it ahead’ in case you can.

”Take Care’ he says from up there within the stars, with mum, Anselmo, and his beloved doggies.

‘Merry Christmas, Comfortable Holidays and celebrations to you all – we ship our greatest from right here in London!’

Following his loss of life on Christmas Day three years in the past, a autopsy examination discovered Michael died from coronary heart illness and a build-up of fats in his liver, which could be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

