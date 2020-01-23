George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou is remembered in wake at late star’s Highgate home

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou was remembered by family members on Thursday at a wake held on the late Wham! star’s Highgate house in North London.

Friends together with Martin Kemp, his spouse Shirlie and son Roman had been noticed gathering exterior the Grade II listed mansion as they led the heartbroken mourners.

Melanie, who died on Christmas Day aged 59 precisely three years after her brother, is alleged to have been buried earlier on Thursday, it isn’t recognized the place it passed off.

Sporting all-black, Martin, George’s former back-up singer Shirlie and Roman led the devastated arrivals at George’s former Highgate house, which was left for Melanie after his shock 2016 demise.

The trio are stated to have joined fellow celebrities and family members on the intimate wake held at the enduring mansion, which has been inundated with tributes from heartbroken followers.

Shirlie discovered fame within the 1980s as a backing dancer with Wham! and she or he was one among seven named beneficiaries in George’s will – along with the late singer’s household.

It comes after it was reported in December that Melanie could be buried alongside her brother’s unmarked grave at Highgate Cemetery, the place the late siblings’ mom can be buried.

A supply stated she’s going to ‘undoubtedly’ get a gravestone, in contrast to George as his household doesn’t need it to grow to be a mecca for followers.

They instructed the Each day Star Sunday: ‘George nonetheless does not have a headstone three years after his demise, and it’ll keep that method.

‘Now that they may even have to go to the household plot to mourn Melanie, they do not need to be wading via followers and their tributes simply to pay respect to the rising variety of their tragic family members.’

The household has already needed to take care of overzealous followers crowding exterior his house and leaving flowers and memorabilia, turning it right into a shrine.

They’ve paid for further safety at his grave and even feared grave robbers.

Following George’s demise at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in 2016, Ms Panayiotou, who by no means married and had no kids, shared the £98 million fortune left in his will with older sister Yioda.

Her physique was discovered at her £6.2 million house in Hampstead, North London, beforehand owned by her brother on Christmas Day.

The reason for Ms Panayiotou’s demise is unknown however police aren’t treating it as suspicious.

Sources say she had grow to be a close to recluse in her remaining years since her brother’s premature demise.

In addition to travelling the world with George, the hairdresser grew to become a daily on the London nightclub scene within the early 1990s.

Like her brother, nonetheless, she was devastated by the demise of their mom Lesley in 1997.

When George later started a effectively publicised battle with medication and alcohol, she devoted herself to stopping him being consumed by his demons. Sources say she was ‘heartbroken’ and in ‘determined ache’ when she failed.

After information of Melanie’s demise broke, George’s backing singer Shirlie paid tribute to the late hairdresser, describing her as ‘one of many kindest most thoughtful of others I had ever met’.

She added: ‘We each shared an amazing love of flowers and most of the flowers in my photographs had been hers as she beloved me photographing them. Her kindness to me and others even when she was in ache herself was unbelievable.

‘I pray she is now along with her lovely brother and her pretty mom. Relaxation in peace expensive Mel.’

In the meantime Roman not too long ago spoke about his mom’s greatest pal and his ‘uncle’ George on I am A Superstar in November, calling him ‘an incredible man’.

He stated: ‘You’d see him at dinners, Christmas, the lot. It’s very nice that every one the recollections I’ve are so good, occurring holidays, and having my mother and father compete with Christmas presents.

‘One 12 months, I will need to have been 4 or 5 and my dad purchased me a motorbike, a Raleigh bike.

‘I keep in mind George got here spherical to the home and introduced in my current and he’d gone to Harrods and purchased a type of electrical vehicles however not simply that, it was a Batmobile. I’ve nonetheless received it.

‘Reminiscences like that, they’re so good to have however it’s unusual as a result of for me it was simply my mum’s greatest mate.’

Roman additionally shared that George accompanied his mom Shirlie on her first date along with his father Martin.

He stated: ‘My mom all the time stated that she stated to George Michael at a celebration that she was going to marry him [Martin]. They had been at some celebration and one among George’s mates introduced him over and so they began speaking.

‘My dad gave my mum his telephone quantity and my mum went again to George’s home and George pressured my mum to name him.

‘However their first date, George went with them. My mum did not need to go on her personal. They went to see Sade on the Camden Palace. My dad spent the entire date attempting to eliminate him.’