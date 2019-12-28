George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou ‘never recovered from the incredible pain of losing him’

George Michael’s troubled youthful sister by no means recovered from the ‘incredible pain’ of failing in her decade-long battle to save lots of him from an early dying.

Sources say Melanie Panayiotou, 55, whose physique was discovered on Christmas Day precisely three years after her older brother George died, had grow to be a close to recluse in her last years and had piled on weight.

Hinting at Ms Panayiotou’s torment in a tribute on Twitter, singer Shirlie Kemp yesterday described her as ‘one of the kindest, most considerate of others I had ever met’.

When George later started a properly publicised battle with medication and alcohol, Melanie Panayiotou devoted herself to stopping him being consumed by his demons. Sources say she was ‘heartbroken’ and in ‘desperate pain’ when she failed

She added: ‘We each shared an ideal love of flowers and most of the flowers in my photographs had been hers as she beloved me photographing them. Her kindness to me and others even when she was in ache herself was unimaginable.

‘I pray she is now along with her lovely brother and her pretty mom. Relaxation in peace expensive Mel.’

Mrs Kemp, who’s married to actor and musician Martin Kemp and whose son Ronan was one in every of George’s godsons, met Ms Panayiotou when she was a backing singer with Wham! within the 1980s.

In addition to travelling the world with George, the hairdresser turned a daily on the London nightclub scene within the early 1990s.

Like her brother, nevertheless, she was devastated by the dying of their mom Lesley in 1997.

A relative final night time instructed The Mail on Sunday: ‘Mel had a heart of gold. She was exceptionally close to George and his death hit her hard. She will be missed tremendously.’

Tributes are pictured above at George Michael’s home. Her physique was discovered at her £6.2 million dwelling in Hampstead, North London, beforehand owned by her brother

Pals say that in addition to comforting their father, Jack, 83, she was distressed by the behaviour of George’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, who needed to be faraway from the pop star’s £5 million dwelling close to Regent’s Park.

Following George’s dying at his dwelling in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in 2016, Ms Panayiotou, who by no means married and had no youngsters, shared the £98 million fortune left in his will with older sister Yioda.

Her physique was discovered at her £6.2 million dwelling in Hampstead, North London, beforehand owned by her brother.

As lately as final month, he was threatening to sue George’s household after being excluded from his boyfriend’s will.

Two days earlier than her dying, Ms Panayiotou wrote on George’s web site: ‘We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year… We are, as usual, staying as positive as possible.’

The reason for Ms Panayiotou’s dying is unknown however police aren’t treating it as suspicious.

George’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley tweeted: ‘Utterly tragic news of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My ideas are along with her sister and father at this desperately unhappy time.’

In a press release, the household’s lawyer, John Reid, mentioned: ‘We will verify that very tragically Melanie has handed away immediately.

‘We’d merely ask that the household’s privateness be revered at this very unhappy time.’