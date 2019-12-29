George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou ‘will be buried alongside her brother’s unmarked grave’

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou will probably be buried alongside her brother’s unmarked grave, it has been claimed at this time.

Melanie, 59, who died on Christmas Day precisely three years after her brother, might be laid to relaxation at Highgate Cemetery in north London, the place the siblings’ mom can also be buried.

A supply mentioned she’s going to ‘undoubtedly’ get a gravestone, in contrast to George as his household doesn’t need it to develop into a mecca for followers.

They informed the Every day Star Sunday: ‘George nonetheless would not have a headstone three years after his loss of life, and it’ll keep that approach.

‘Now that they will even have to go to the household plot to mourn Melanie, they do not wish to be wading by way of followers and their tributes simply to pay respect to the rising variety of their tragic family members.’

The household has already needed to take care of overzealous followers crowding exterior his house and leaving flowers and memorabilia, turning it right into a shrine.

They’ve paid for additional safety at his grave and even feared grave robbers.

Following George’s loss of life at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in 2016, Ms Panayiotou, who by no means married and had no kids, shared the £98 million fortune left in his will with older sister Yioda.

Her physique was discovered at her £6.2 million house in Hampstead, North London, beforehand owned by her brother.

When George later started a nicely publicised battle with medicine and alcohol, Melanie Panayiotou devoted herself to stopping him being consumed by his demons

The reason for Ms Panayiotou’s loss of life is unknown however police will not be treating it as suspicious.

Sources say she had develop into a close to recluse in her closing years since her brother’s premature loss of life.

In addition to travelling the world with George, the hairdresser turned an everyday on the London nightclub scene within the early 1990s.

Like her brother, nonetheless, she was devastated by the loss of life of their mom Lesley in 1997.

When George later started a nicely publicised battle with medicine and alcohol, she devoted herself to stopping him being consumed by his demons.

Sources say she was ‘heartbroken’ and in ‘determined ache’ when she failed.

Earlier, George’s backing singer Shirlie Kemp paid tribute to Melanie, describing her as ‘one of many kindest most thoughtful of others I had ever met’.

She added: ‘We each shared an incredible love of flowers and most of the flowers in my pictures had been hers as she beloved me photographing them. Her kindness to me and others even when she was in ache herself was unbelievable.

‘I pray she is now together with her stunning brother and her pretty mom. Relaxation in peace pricey Mel.’

Kemp, who’s married to former Spandau Ballet bassist and singer Martin Kemp, discovered fame within the 1980s as a backing dancer with Wham! and she or he was one among seven named beneficiaries in his will – along with George’s household.