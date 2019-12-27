As soon as once more, tragedy has struck George Michael‘s household at Christmas time.

The late celebrity singer’s youthful sister, Melanie Panayiotou, handed away on Christmas, London police confirmed — precisely three years to the day after her iconic older brother (pictured above, performing on the European Music Awards in 1994) was discovered lifeless. She was simply 55 years outdated.

In line with The Guardian, police and paramedics have been known as to Panayiotou’s North London residence on Wednesday night, the place the make-up artist and hairdresser’s older sister Yioda reportedly discovered her deceased. Although her dying has been reported as “sudden,” at this level officers say it’s not being handled as suspicious.

In a press release to The Solar, household lawyer John Reid, confirmed Melanie’s dying, and added (under):

“We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time.”

So, so unhappy.

And it’s doubly terrible due to the horrible connection to Christmas, and to George’s prior dying. As you’ll recall, the Wham! singer — born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou — was discovered lifeless on the age of 53 in his personal London-area house at on Christmas Day in 2016 by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. It was later decided the performer had died of pure causes, with the coroner confirming he had been affected by fatty liver and a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.

A Household In Mourning

The legendary singer was very, very near his youthful sister. She was well-known throughout Michael’s profession for reducing his hair and doing his make-up whereas he traveled and toured the world. The Careless Whisper singer additionally left her hundreds of thousands of in his will after he handed away.

Simply days earlier than Melanie’s dying, on December 23, the whole Panayiotou household issued a public assertion about Christmas time and George’s legacy, per The Guardian:

“We have come full circle again, and Christmas time and the holidays are upon us once more. I think we as a family have come to fully appreciate quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog [George Michael’s nickname] and his beautiful music. We know how much his lyrics can offer support when things are tough and help celebrate when times are good and life is going well, and that is just as powerful now as if he were still with us, and as many of you say in your messages, it’s a gift.”

Very highly effective stuff, certainly.

That is such a tragic, sudden tragedy to hit the household once more. Our ideas and prayers are with them throughout this tough time.

RIP, Melanie.