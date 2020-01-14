January 14, 2020 | 11:39am | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 11:40am

MACON, Ga. — A person despatched some unlawful vacation cheer to a girl in jail and he ended up getting arrested himself, officers in a Georgia county say.

Information shops report 40-year-old Timothy Lee Snow despatched the lady a Christmas card crammed with medication.

Bibb County Jail inmate Mary Beth Odum, 40, had instructed Snow over the telephone the best way to put meth and different medication right into a card to ship to her in jail, county sheriff’s officers mentioned Monday.

Deputies intercepted a contraband-filled card crammed with methamphetamine and Suboxone and commenced investigating Snow. On Jan. 9, deputies adopted Snow as he left his residence and located him with meth, Xanax and a revolver. After they searched his house, deputies discovered extra meth, Suboxone, marijuana, steroids, packing supplies, a shotgun and a rifle.

Snow was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and giving an inmate medication, information shops reported.

Odum, who was already in jail, now faces further expenses together with try to commit offenses pertaining to the possession of medicine and use of communications amenities in a drug transaction.

It’s unclear whether or not Snow has an lawyer who can touch upon his behalf.