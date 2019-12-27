Georgia National Guard axes two members over white supremacist ties

ATLANTA — Two Georgia males focused earlier this 12 months by on-line activists for his or her associations with radical white extremism have been kicked out of the Military Nationwide Guard, following months of investigation.

Military investigators began trying into Dalton Woodward and Trent East, each members of a neo-pagan sect known as the Asatru Folks Meeting, earlier this 12 months after the activist group Atlanta Antifascists revealed a report linking the 2 males to the controversial sect of paganism recognized by the Southern Poverty Regulation Heart as a hate group.

On the time, Woodward was on energetic obligation with the Georgia Nationwide Guard in Afghanistan. East, a member of the Alabama Nationwide Guard, was not on energetic obligation when he was “doxxed,” or publicly outed, by the activist group.

Nationwide Guard officers haven’t launched particulars about their investigations. Woodward’s unit returned from its deployment in June and an investigation into his connections with white supremacy concluded in October.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Nationwide Guard stated he was “no longer a member” of the guard however declined to touch upon the phrases of his separation or give particulars concerning the investigation. The Atlanta Journal-Structure had filed a Freedom of Info Act request in search of extra particulars, however that request is pending with the U.S. Protection Division. The AJC requested remark from Woodward by his longtime pal East, however acquired no response.

The navy has struggled in recent times rooting out personnel with membership in white supremacist organizations or who’ve expressed sympathy for white energy causes. In 2017, the Navy Occasions polled active-duty troops and located practically one in 4 had seen indicators of white nationalism amongst their fellow service members. Amongst nonwhite troops, the proportion was a lot larger with 42% saying that they had personally skilled examples of white nationalism on the job.

Simply this month the Air Drive moved to discharge a sergeant stationed at Schriever Air Drive Base in Colorado after he was recognized as a neighborhood organizer for the American Id Motion, a white nationalist group previously known as Id Evropa.

The investigation into East took longer and continues to be thought to be an open investigation, despite the fact that East instructed the AJC he acquired official discover of his separation Dec. 14.

A spokesman for the Alabama Guard stated East has 45 days to contest the findings and the investigation stays formally open till then. That spokesman additionally declined to present specifics concerning the phrases of East’s separation, however East instructed the AJC the Military was recommending he be given a basic discharge, a step down from a standard honorable discharge that signifies unacceptable conduct not in accord with navy requirements.

Troopers with basic discharges aren’t eligible for some veteran advantages, such because the GI Invoice.

Following the Atlanta Antifascists report, East misplaced his job as a jailer for the Haralson County Sheriff’s Workplace.

East contends he’s not a racist, and that he’s simply involved in his ancestry and worshiping in the identical manner they did centuries in the past.

“The whole race thing started with me finding Asatru or Odinism or whatever you want to call it and seeing that as a better option than Christianity as a spirituality,” he stated. “I’ve just never been a fan of Christianity, and so seeing a faith that was about my ethnic roots was something I could get into a little more.”

The Asatru Folks Meeting, which is predicated in Tennessee, adheres to a “neo-Folkish” model of Norse paganism that traces its roots to pre-Christian Europe, however its whites-only emphasis on racial identification has attracted neo-Nazis and different white supremacists.

East’s social media profile, a lot of it deleted since his doxxing, included quite a few memes and slogans widespread amongst white supremacists, and his contacts embrace neo-Nazis and different extremists. After his doxxing, East opened an account on VK.com, a Russian social media platform widespread among the many racist far proper.

East and Woodward each attended a 2017 speech by white nationalist superstar Richard Spencer at Auburn College. Pictures from the occasion present the lads carrying indicators with a variant of the “white genocide” concept prevalent amongst white supremacists.

“The existence of our people is not negotiable,” East’s signal reads. Woodward’s signal learn, “We have a right to exist.” Each echo the so-called “14 words” motto widespread amongst white supremacists who espouse the idea that nonwhite teams are displacing whites.

Following the Spencer speech, East posted on his group’s Fb web page, “It was a great talk, lots of great stuff was said. I highly recommend finding a video of it.”

In an interview with the AJC, East downplayed his attendance on the speech.

Alongside along with his jailer job, East stated the ensuing consideration has price him different jobs, in addition to family and friends members who disagree along with his beliefs.

“I just went there because at the time I heard he was talking about the recent removal of Confederate monuments. That’s something I wanted to hear,” he stated. “And it turned into something a little worse obviously.”

He additionally minimized his contact on social media with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, a few of whom declare membership within the Asatru Folks Meeting. He stated he stays away from these which can be “Hitler worshipy.”

“I don’t necessarily agree with it, because there is a lot of racial issues there,” he stated.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Antifascists stated East was merely “dissembling his beliefs” in an try to make his statements and actions seem much less excessive.

“He’s a confirmed white supremacist just shopping around in the marketplace, picking and choosing by aesthetics,” she stated. “I’m surprised he is not backtracking more.”