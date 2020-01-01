Georgia State loses to Wyoming in Arizona Bowl

By Doug Roberson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A sequence of errors and poor protection on third downs mixed to lead to Georgia State dropping to Wyoming 38-17 within the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium on Tuesday.

Georgia State’s errors have been quite a few: a dropped cross on fourth down, an interception, a shanked punt, a roughing-the-kicker penalty and a missed sort out resulted within the Cowboys constructing a 21-point lead halfway via the third quarter. Wyoming was helped by changing 9 of its first 12 third downs.

With the loss, its second in its third bowl recreation, Georgia State completed 7-6 and missed an opportunity to set a college report for victories. The defeat was the workforce’s fourth in its previous 5 video games, coinciding with quarterback Dan Ellington struggling an ACL harm within the final play of the primary half in opposition to Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 9.

The defeat marked the top of the faculty careers of a number of key seniors, together with Ellington, who handed for 156 yards with a landing and an interception and rushed for 70 yards with a landing, operating again Tra Barnett, who completed with 64 yards, offensive sort out Hunter Atkinson and kicker Brandon Wright, who set a college report within the recreation.

The sport was arrange as a check between Georgia State’s speeding offense, led by Barnett, who surpassed 2,000 yards in his profession this season to steer a bunch that averaged 245.2 yards per recreation, in opposition to Wyoming’s speeding protection, which allowed simply 99.Four yards per recreation, sixth-fewest in FBS.

As a result of it was taking part in from behind many of the recreation, Georgia State didn’t get an opportunity to run the ball as ceaselessly because it did through the season. The workforce completed with 199 speeding yards. Wyoming, led by Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for greater than 200, completed with greater than 280 speeding yards.

The errors began early for the Panthers.

Main 7-Three, and dealing with fourth-and-1 on its 38, Ellington tried a shovel cross to vast receiver Devin Gentry, who bobbled the ball a number of occasions till it fell to the turf. Compounding the error, Georgia State was known as for an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty after the play. Wyoming took benefit with an 18-yard landing cross on third-and-5 from Levi Williams to Austin Conway to take a 10-7 lead.

Georgia State’s errors continued.

On its subsequent play, Ellington was intercepted by Alijah Halliburton, who returned the poorly thrown cross 23 yards to Georgia State’s 11. Three performs later, Williams accomplished an Eight-yard landing cross to Valladay to extend the Cowboys’ result in 17-7 with 35 seconds remaining within the first quarter.

Georgia State regained its composure to place collectively an 11-yard scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard area objective by Wright to chop Wyoming’s result in 17-10 with 9:31 remaining within the first half. However the Panthers could have felt like extra may have been carried out after they’d a first-and-10 at Wyoming’s 11. A 2-yard loss on third-and-5 ended the drive.

The sector objective was Wright’s 32nd of his profession, breaking Wil Lutz’s profession mark. Wright’s 83 factors this season additionally set a college report.

Georgia State caught a break on Wyoming’s subsequent drive when Quavian White intercepted a poorly thrown cross by Williams on the 5-yard line. White returned the ball 25 yards to arrange Georgia State at its 30 with Three:44 remaining within the half. Williams, making his first begin this season, had already flirted with being intercepted a couple of occasions.

However the errors proceed anew.

A shanked punt of 17 yards by Wright arrange Wyoming on its 40. The Panthers compelled a punt, however Evan Jones was flagged for roughing the kicker to present the Cowboys a recent set of downs at their 49 with barely lower than a minute remaining within the half. Wyoming took benefit, once more on third down, with a 51-yard landing cross from Williams to Ayden Eberhardt. The cross was a prayer, thrown by Williams as he was falling out of bounds. Eberhardt caught the ball across the 30-yard line and zigzagged his approach via Georgia State’s protection to present the Cowboys a 24-10 lead with 32 seconds remaining.

And the second half introduced nothing new.

On second-and-11 at its 36, Williams hit Valladay for a 63-yard cross to the 1-yard line. A Georgia State participant had an opportunity to cease Valladay, however whiffed on the sort out. Valladay scored on the following play to present the Cowboys a 31-10 lead with Eight:12 remaining within the third.

The Panthers responded with a 44-yard landing cross from Ellington to Cornelius McCoy, who dragged tacklers into the top zone to chop their deficit to 31-17 with 7:43 left.

The Cowboys extinguished the short-lived rally when Valladay broke 4 tackles in a 62-yard run to the Four-yard line with 2:28 remaining within the third quarter. After a face-mask penalty in opposition to Georgia State, Williams scored on a 6-yard run to present the Cowboys a 38-17 lead with 1:21 remaining within the third quarter.

The ultimate mistake could have come when Aubry Payne was stopped for no acquire on fourth-and-goal on the 1-yard line with 6:46 remaining.