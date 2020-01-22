January 22, 2020 | 11:10am | Up to date January 22, 2020 | 11:13am

A Georgia center college trainer faces deportation after being charged with molesting a 13-year-old boy and sending him nude images, in response to stories.

Rumah Byrapaka, 24, was arrested Thursday for allegedly texting nude images and sending racy messages to the teenager. She’s additionally accused of kissing and indecently touching the kid at Hephzibah Center College, the Augusta Chronicle stories.

Byrapaka, who shouldn’t be a US citizen, was granted bond throughout a court docket look Tuesday, however will probably be positioned in a federal detention heart on an immigration maintain if she’s launched from custody, the newspaper stories.

She’s additionally anticipated to face new prices along with the accusations of kid molestation and engaging a baby for indecent functions.

Byrapaka’s alleged sufferer is in love together with her and has sneaked out of his residence to satisfy the trainer, prosecutors from the Richmond County District Legal professional’s Workplace declare.

Byrapaka — who taught bodily science and social research on the college, in response to her now-deleted employees homepage — has been positioned on paid administrative go away following her arrest, WRDW stories.

“We will continue to cooperate with the [Richmond County Sheriff’s Office] as the investigation progresses,” a spokeswoman for the Richmond County College District instructed the station.

If Byrapaka posts bond and is in the end launched from federal custody, a decide ordered her to haven’t any contact with anybody beneath 18, together with the alleged sufferer, and to give up her passport with the district lawyer’s workplace, the Chronicle stories.

She remained in custody early Wednesday in Richmond County in lieu of $27,700 bond, on-line information present.