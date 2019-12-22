Georgia Toffolo tearfully pleads for help and is DETAINED at Malé airport 48 hours before Christmas

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline

A distressed Georgia Toffolo has been detained at Malé airport within the Maldives and banned from catching a flight house for Christmas.

The previous Made In Chelsea star, 25, broke down in tears on Instagram and frantically took to Twitter on Sunday as she pleaded together with her followers for some type of recommendation or assist after her passport was confiscated from her forward of a flight as a result of a web page had fallen out of it.

She tweeted: ‘I’ve been detained at Malé airport for a web page lacking on my passport. I’m very scared I don’t know what else to do!

‘I’ve been right here for hours. I’m not allowed to board a flight house due to my broken passport however I’m additionally not allowed to go away the airport. Please assist!’

She adopted this up with: ‘I’ve tried so laborious to pay money for any British consultant right here. I’m so upset. Thank god I’ve bought my telephone. They’ve taken away my passport… as a result of a web page had fallen out!’

On the time of tweeting, Toff had been on the airport for over 4 hours. She additionally took to her Instagram tales to doc the state of affairs, visibly tearful.

After sharing a video being pushed to the airport, the previous I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! winner recorded an Instagram story through which she defined: ‘Principally my passport was broken and I’m now being successfully deported again to London so any tips about how one can get an emergency passport? As a result of I’m not spending Christmas by myself.’

She went on: ‘I’ve been crying – how embarrassing. Any recommendation on attempting to get an emergency passport tomorrow? How does it work? Do I’ve to e book an appointment? The information on-line is so complicated!

‘I’d be so grateful for any recommendation anybody’s bought. I’ve deliberate a stunning Christmas right here within the Maldives.Must get there for Christmas Day principally. Let me know what I ought to do, absolute shocker.’