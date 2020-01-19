January 19, 2020 | 12:36pm

Georgia motorists might quickly be reminded to “drive like your momma is watching.”

The Georgia Division of Transportation has begun displaying cheeky security messages on digital freeway indicators after holding a contest for brand spanking new slogans, officers stated Thursday.

Lots of of entries had been acquired for 5 classes: common security, distracted driving, impaired driving, seat belt use and work zone security — and the GDOT says its starting to show among the profitable submissions.

Among the many prime entries within the distracted driving class had been “You look great but the selfie can wait” and “No one wants to see traffic on Snapchat, Brenda.”

The indicators can even implore motorists to buckle up, telling them “Wearing a seat belt makes you look thinner” and “If you don’t wear a seat belt, please be an organ donor.”

Drivers are additionally being warned to keep away from driving beneath the affect as a result of “Driving half lit is not very bright.”

However not the entire submissions had been acceptable.

“We had a lot of them we probably couldn’t show you. They were funny,” GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry informed the State Transportation Board, the Atlanta Journal-Structure reported.