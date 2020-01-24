Georgian property that earns its owners £60,000 a year as a backdrop for adverts goes on sale

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

A semi-detached residence has gone in the marketplace for £1.15million however pays for itself as a result of it earns £60,000-a-year as a filming location for adverts.

The elegant Georgian residence, positioned in a suburban road in Bromley, south east London, has acted as a backdrop for TV commercials for Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and John Lewis over the past 12 years.

Disney, Jamie Oliver and Waitrose have additionally shot there, in addition to magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and Howdy!

Its backyard summer season home additionally featured on the entrance cowl of the Laura Ashley Spring and Summer season 2019 catalogue.

Final 12 months the homeowners of the house pocketed £60,000 from hiring it out to numerous firms.

In line with the Mortgage Recommendation Bureau, a typical month-to-month reimbursement on a property of this worth could be £three,591 a month.

If the situation enterprise had been to proceed at its present price of success, that might imply it may pay the £46,500 yearly mortgage price with money to spare.

Laura Watson, of property brokers Purple Bricks, stated: ‘The proprietor had a number of contacts via her work and began it as a location home and backyard 12 years in the past.’

It’s thought manufacturing groups for TV adverts just like the entrance of the enticing property which has a particular set of steps resulting in the entrance door.

The property is unfold over 4 flooring together with a basement and transformed loft.

The home, that has 1,755 sq ft of lodging, additionally boasts 4 bedrooms, two loos, a household kitchen/diner and two reception rooms.

Exterior, the rear backyard, which is over 300-feet lengthy, has a summer season homes, an orangery and a playhouse.

Ms Watson stated: ‘As to be anticipated with a house of this nature, there are lovely options which embrace unique home windows, shutters, coving and fireplaces.

‘There are additionally French doorways in the primary bed room with entry to a coated balcony and picket beams within the kitchen.’

The distributors have determined to promote now as they’re planning on transferring overseas.