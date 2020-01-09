January 9, 2020 | 1:54pm

The defendant, recognized as Klaus O, in court docket on March 7, 2019. AP

A German man whose twisted coworker poisoned him has died — 4 years after he ate the contaminated meals and fell right into a coma, in line with a report.

The 26-year-old male sufferer labored with the sicko, recognized solely as Klaus O, earlier than coworkers started to suspect their lunches had been being poisoned on the metallic fittings firm in northwest Germany, information company dpa reported.

Klaus O — who was sentenced to life in jail — was caught on digital camera in March 2018 sprinkling white powder on one in all his coworker’s sandwiches.

The powder was decided to be lead acetate — a poisonous, nearly tasteless substance — main authorities to analyze whether or not the incident was an tried homicide, the report mentioned.

When authorities searched his residence, they found quite a few toxic substances, together with mercury, lead and cadmium, Deutsche Welle reported.

Police then expanded their probe to incorporate the deaths of 21 extra staff along with three others who had been significantly ailing.

The newest sufferer’s dad and mom testified at Klaus O’s trial concerning the struggling their son had endured.

Klaus O, who had been working for the corporate for 38 years, is interesting his verdict within the poisoning trial.

With Put up wires