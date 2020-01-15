January 15, 2020 | 1:54pm

A person dressed as Adolf Hitler raised eyebrows as he rode round within the sidecar of a Nazi-era motorbike throughout a weekend pageant in Germany, in accordance with a report.

“When people dress up as Adolf Hitler, an investigation is always necessary,” a spokesman for Saxony police mentioned Monday, in accordance with state-owned Deutsche Welle.

The fake Führer –- sporting Hitler’s signature mustache and Nazi insignia –- was noticed in video shot on the traditional motorbike occasion within the metropolis of Augustusburg close to Chemnitz.

The motorbike was being pushed by one other man dressed as a World Struggle II German soldier, the footage confirmed.

In Germany, it’s unlawful to put on Nazi paraphernalia in public, so the impersonator faces doable authorized motion, the spokesman mentioned.

The video additionally confirmed the motorbike pulling up and parking subsequent to a police automobile, the place a cop could possibly be seen smiling as he snapped images of the pair and other people laughed close by.

The officer can also face penalties for failing to take motion through the occasion, which drew nearly 10,000 individuals over the weekend.

“We would have expected our colleague to put a stop to all this without the least hesitation,” the spokesman mentioned.

Saxony premier Michael Kretschmer additionally slammed the Hitler lookalike.

“Dressing up as a mass murderer is more than just bad taste,” he tweeted. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and shouldn’t be repeated.”

The state within the former communist East Germany has seen a latest enhance within the variety of far-right and neo-Nazi occasions happening.