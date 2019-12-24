German Student Reminder Of Dark Chapter In World History: P Chidambaram

Jakob Lindenthal was hooked up to the Physics Division of the IIT Madras.

Senior Congress P Chidambaram on Tuesday mentioned the incident involving a German pupil collaborating within the anti-Citizenship Act protest was a reminder of the darkish chapter in world historical past.

“The German is reminding us of a darkish chapter on the planet’s historical past in order that we could not repeat that in India. The coed deserves our gratitude. The place is the Director of IIT? The place is the Chairman? Allow us to hear from each of them.

“The place are the opposite college students of IIT? They need to protest the reported expulsion of a German pupil,” he requested on Twitter.

A German pupil, who took half in anti-CAA protests final week, has left India after Bureau of Immigration authorities requested him to depart since his participation in demonstrations over home points allegedly violated visa laws.

Jakob Lindenthal, who was right here on an alternate programme, was hooked up to the Physics Division of the IIT Madras and he left the nation on Monday night time, sources on the institute mentioned.

Holding a placard that had an oblique reference to the Nazi persecution of Jews in Germany between 1933-45 throughout Hitler’s regime, he had instructed co-participants at a protest that small measures in opposition to Jews had not attracted a lot consideration initially.