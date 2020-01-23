January 23, 2020 | 2:02pm

BERLIN – Germany has banned the neo-Nazi group Fight 18 and raided the houses of its main members throughout the nation, the Inside Ministry stated on Thursday.

2 hundred officers seized telephones, laptops, weapon-related objects, clothes and Nazi relics, the ministry stated in a press release.

Final yr, Walter Luebcke, a senior native conservative politician identified for pro-migrant views, was shot useless and a person believed to be a far-right sympathizer was arrested on suspicion of murdering him.

Germany was additionally shocked when two folks have been shot useless final yr close to a synagogue in Halle in japanese Germany, whereas two years in the past leaders of the neo-Nazi group NSU have been convicted of killing immigrants in a spree that lasted years.

“Today’s ban gives a clear signal: right extremism and anti-Semitism have no place in our society,” Inside Minister Horst Seehofer stated in a press release.

“The terror attacks of the NSU, the terrible murder of Walter Luebcke and the act of terror in Halle last year have given us a brutal illustration of the real danger that right-wing extremism poses to our free society,” he added.

Fight 18 originated in Britain within the early 1990s. Regional inside ministers in Germany have been calling for a ban for at the least a yr.

The ministry stated the group had been finishing up actions that contravened Germany’s constitutional order. It’s the 18th excessive proper group to have been banned there.

World leaders together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gathered in Israel on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German dying camp at Auschwitz.