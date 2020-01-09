Gerry Dee is making TV shows and stand-up work for him: ‘I’m really lucky’

Gerry Dee is making hay whereas the solar shines.

The 51-year-old Scarborough, Ont.-native, who will launch his Alone. On A Stage. cross-Canada tour on Jan. 17, grew to become the host of CBC’s Household Feud Canada which began airing in mid-December (Monday to Thursday nights).

Dee additionally made his first ever U.S. scripted present look within the Fox vacation TV occasion, The Moodys (whose writers collective credit embody Marriage ceremony Crashers, How I Met Your Mom and Scrubs), enjoying Denis Leary’s brother on the present which aired over three nights this previous December.

“I’m really lucky things have unfolded the way they have,” mentioned Dee, a P.E. teacher-turned-stand-up-comic who starred within the CBC sitcom Mr. D from 2012-2018.

“I nonetheless have tons left within the recreation and that’s the place I’m at now. My objective remains to be to get one other scripted present and act once more, that’s type of the eagerness. Hopefully, Household Feud will get renewed. Hopefully, The Moodys will get renewed. I’ve received a few reveals in improvement, one particularly I’m excited to listen to about.”

We caught up with Dee, who performs Toronto’s Meridian Corridor on April 22, down the road from his residence just lately.

It feels just like the final twenty years have been a very good one for you. How’s the subsequent one trying?

I’d say it’s been extraordinarily good. I bear in mind once I began stand-up, I had one easy objective yearly. It was simply to get one thing higher the subsequent 12 months. I’ve been very fortunate to maintain shifting all the things ahead. There’s all the time the worry in leisure that we develop into stagnant or forgotten and that’s type of a worry that each entertainer lives with as a result of we all know that’s coming. No totally different than an athlete. it’s going to finish. You’re all the time attempting to hold on and keep away from that.

You performed Roger Moody, the brother of Leary’s character, on The Moodys and different forged members included Elizabeth Perkins and Jay Baruchel. What was that have like?

It was nice. Dennis was a pleasure. Elizabeth, Jay Baruchel — who’s Canadian — it was a fantastic group. I used to be out and in for sooner or later after which gone. So it was a really totally different kind of present for me. However they’re stars. It’s a distinct degree of stardom with these individuals nevertheless it was nice. Dennis and I’d chat rather a lot in between takes, as a result of he’s an enormous hockey fan, and Jay was an enormous hockey fan. It couldn’t have been a greater first U.S. expertise.

Are you hoping The Moodys results in extra U.S. reveals for you?

I’ve realized in my travels there’s no level in getting too hopeful as a result of often it doesn’t result in a lot. The hope for me with that present is that they get one other occasion, ‘cause it was kind of an event, six episodes over three days. The hope is they get another one and I’m introduced again.

Authentic Household Feud host Richard Dawson was well-known for kissing feminine contestants on the lips whereas immediately’s host Steve Harvey is far more restrained. The place do you sit on the spatial proximity scale?

I bear in mind one (Dawson-hosted) episode, the dad was there, he was most likely my age, and he mentioned ‘This is my daughter,’ and she or he’s most likely 22 and Richard leans in, he’s most likely 60, and he crops a kiss. It was simply bizarre. I don’t assume anybody mentioned something on the time. However you look again now and I’m positive nearly all of them didn’t need that and I solely know now how mistaken that will be. It simply type of flew over one’s heads I suppose. I’m probably not a touchy-feely man, simply placing my arm round anybody, it appears like I’m of their house, particularly a girl. I simply shake their hand.

How will you tour throughout Canada and tape Household Feud (till Feb. 10)?

Household Feud shoots Sunday, Monday so I simply prevented these two days. Fairly easy. They’re probably not massive comedy nights — Sunday, Monday — for standup, so I simply prevented these. It simply labored out very simply really. I simply received to hope that I don’t have a flight on a Saturday that goes wonky however aside from that I booked quite a lot of gigs which are driving distance.

Loads of comics can get tripped up particularly with social media. So how do you straddle that line between talking your thoughts however not offending too many individuals?

It’s type of a distinct beast now often because usually comedians we simply all the time mentioned what we needed. And now, and rightly so, we will’t and we shouldn’t. So I’m somewhat extra guarded with that. I’ve realized rather a lot within the final 10 years about the best way to speak, the best way issues are perceived, by totally different teams of individuals and also you’ve received to be delicate to that. I’m a white male. I haven’t had rather a lot to battle with rising up.

So will you keep on with simply speaking about your self on stage?

I simply speak about my life. Why do children do that? Why does my spouse do that? Why do males do that? Nothing outdoors the field, however lots of people can relate. Like I speak in regards to the struggles of parenting. It’s onerous. It’s friggin’ onerous. And you’re keen on your children to demise however some moments you simply can’t stand them.

Gerry Dee 2019 Tour Dates

January 17 – St Catharines, ON – Partridge Corridor (LATE SHOW ADDED)

January 18 – Belleville, ON – Empire Theatre

January 23-24 (SECOND SHOW ADDED) – Brampton, ON – Rose Theatre

January 31 – Brantford, ON – Sanderson Centre

February 1 – London, ON – Centennial

February 20 – Oshawa, ON – Regent Theatre – ADDITIONAL DATE

February 21 – Peterborough, ON – Showplace Theatre

February 22 – Oshawa, ON – Regent Theatre

February 27 – Brockville, ON – Brockville Arts Centre

February 28 – Kingston, ON – Grand Theatre

March 25 – Guelph, ON – River Run

March 27 – Sarnia, ON – Imperial Theatre

March 28 – Windsor, ON – Chrysler Theatre

April 1 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

April 2 – Crimson Deer, AB – Crimson Deer Memorial Centre

April three – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April four – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 22 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Arts Centre

April 24 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Live performance Corridor

Could 1 – Mississauga, ON – Mississauga Residing Arts Centre

Could 2 – Kitchener, ON – Centre within the Sq.