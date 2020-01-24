“Get Inspiration From You”: PM Modi To Children Who Won National Awards

PM Narendra Modi instructed college students to get pleasure from ingesting water and juice not drugs.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised the work performed by youngsters who gained nationwide awards in varied classes, saying he will get inspiration and vitality from them.

Interacting with youngsters who gained the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his house, the prime minister mentioned he’s proud to see the attention of their responsibility in the direction of society and the nation.

“When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age… is amazing,” he mentioned.

“Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you young comrades, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy,” PM Modi added.

He instructed them to get pleasure from ingesting water and juice not drugs. He additionally suggested them to be bodily lively.

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to youngsters within the age group of 5 to 18 years for his or her contribution in varied sectors — innovation, social service, scholastic, sports activities, artwork and tradition, and bravado. It carries a medal, a money prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificates and a quotation.

The 49 awardees embrace 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has carried out over 50 magic reveals worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in “tabla vadan“.