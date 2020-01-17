Get lucky this Valentine’s Day for a prize that’ll last 18 years

A bit afternoon delight can land you one heck of a prize to final you 18 years.

Only recently, British Columbia’s whimsical lodge chain, Resort Zed (with areas in Victoria, Kelowna and shortly Tofino) is providing a Valentine’s Day prize like none different: If you happen to take a “nooner” on the lodge and welcome a child into your loved ones 9 months later, you get a free Valentine’s Day keep at Resort Zed for the following 18 years!

The hip lodge model created the Valentine’s Day Nooner – their well-known four-hour fling rewarding bedroom-active for “doing what the hotel room was made for” – so as to add extra warmth to the already excellent Valentine’s Day reward. So, if a pair has a child 9 months after a Nooner check-in, they are going to get a free keep each Valentine’s Day for the following 18 years at any Resort Zed location.

And, as a proud Satisfaction at Work companion, Resort Zed welcomes everybody to this package deal “no matter gender expression, gender id, and sexual orientation.

Resort Zed is aware of that the stork can arrive in any variety of methods. So long as a brand new youngster has been welcomed into the household 9 months after a Valentine’s Day 2020 check-in, they’ll rely on 18 extra years of getting down in Okay-town (Kelowna), Victoria, or quickly Tofino for a free keep on Feb. 14 at Resort Zed.

“I by no means wish to get a lame Valentine’s reward,” says Mandy Farmer, president and CEO of Resort Zed. “We created the Nooner to offer a Valentine’s Day to remember. With the added possibility of a free stay for the next 18 years, a romantic Valentine’s night on us might become a new annual tradition for lucky couples this year. Definitely beats a stale box of chocolate or another flower bouquet!”

– For extra data, try Hotelzed.com/specials/valentine-s-day-nooner-baby-maker.