Get your first look at Jared Leto as Morbius

Sony Footage is sharpening up its fangs and urgent its most interesting velvet cape in preparation for this summer time’s most sinister comedian e-book film. Our first (however not fairly official) glimpse at Jared Leto as Morbius the Dwelling Vampire has simply emerged on the web — and to a shocking quantity of pleasure and approval.

TheWrap reported on the leaked picture, the supply of which may’t be confirmed as of this writing. Sony hasn’t addressed the matter but, so it is at all times value taking in issues of this nature with a pinch of salt.

All crucial caveats having been given, let’s speak factors of curiosity.

Within the , Leto retains little of his regular look. The movie, in regards to the Marvel Comics character Dr. Michael Morbius and his transformation into Morbius the Dwelling Vampire following his makes an attempt to remedy his uncommon blood illness, seems to be taking a extra stylized, fully-realized monster-esque search for the ethically questionable physician after his unintentional metamorphosis. He is been given a bat-like nostril, a deeply wrinkled forehead ridge, and waxy, gaunt pores and skin. And the tooth — they’re large, unmistakeable, and tastefully dirty. The restricted crop of the photograph, nonetheless, makes it a bit troublesome to inform for positive if that is sensible make-up, CGI work, or maybe a mixture of each.

Jared Leto appears sick as Morbius. I am so prepared pic.twitter.com/97VnMyUMZo — Khairy Jenkins (@Jenklens_) January 11, 2020

A part of the origin story for Morbius features a heaping serving to of self-loathing over his post-transformation options, so we’re happy to see that the movie is actually trying to lean into that even to the purpose of cartoonishness. Comedian variations should not essentially really feel a requirement to be hyper-realistic simply because the story is darkish.

This image qualifies as a leak, however the timing is extraordinarily curious. Sony and/or director Daniel Espinosa could not should say something in any respect if they’ve one thing to indicate as an alternative.