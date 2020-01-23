GETTING CARDED: Teen stiffed on fake ID calls cops

It’s the case of a minor being ripped off making an attempt to purchase faux ID.

Norfolk County OPP are trying right into a fraud criticism after a teen known as to report they tried to purchase faux identification on-line and the paperwork by no means confirmed.

Const. Ed Sanchuk with OPP West says police obtained a name Tuesday morning teen payed an undisclosed quantity on-line to purchase bogus ID which was by no means delivered.

Sanchuk posted on-line that he is aware of teenagers wish to be older, however they have to pay attention to the risks and stated dad and mom and caregivers want to take a seat their children down to debate the ramifications.

“The negative to this is the teenager provided all their personal and identifying information,” he stated.

“This person now need to worry about the possibility of identity theft down the road.”

Sanchuck says individuals offering faux ID can face prison fees.

