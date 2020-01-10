“Getting Intimidated By Films”: Manish Sisodia Taunts BJP Over “Chhapaak”

“How can they be scared of a movie which is based on an acid attack victim?” Manish Sisodia requested

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out on the BJP for being “easily intimidated by” and “fearing” sure movies that invoke a way of social duty amongst folks.

In response to a query on a BJP chief’s name to boycott the Deepika Padukone-starrer ”Chhapaak”, Mr Sisodia stated it is rather disgraceful to see folks “getting intimidated” by movies based mostly on social points.

“How can they be scared of a movie which is based on an acid attack victim?” he requested.

“What kind of a political party is (BJP) if it is easily intimidated by and fears certain films that invoke a sense of social responsibilities among people and other important issues such as education,” he stated.