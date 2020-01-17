Ghaffari Stars As Afghanistan Shock South Africa In Under-19 World Cup

Leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghaffari wreaked havoc with lethal figures of 6 for 15 as Afghanistan shocked hosts South Africa by seven wickets within the opening sport of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Kimberley on Friday. Opting to bat, South Africa had been bundled out for 129 in 29.1 overs with solely three gamers — Bryce Parsons (40), Luke Beaufort (25) and Gerald Coetzee (38) stepping into the double figures. In reply Afghanistan knocked off the runs in 25 overs using on half-centuries from Ibrahim Zadran (52) and Imran (57).

The victory was one other indication concerning the form of expertise that Afghanistan cricket possesses in the mean time having given the world a performer of Rashid Khan’s calibre.

On the identical time, South Africa’s loss in indicative of the decline in customary and lack of a sturdy construction in home cricket.

Earlier, when South Africa batted, Parsons and Beaufort had steadied the innings with a 55-run third wicket stand after opening bowler Fazal Haque (2/43) had eliminated the 2 openers in fast succession.

As soon as Parsons was dismissed by chinaman bowler Noor Ahmed, there was a battig collapse as not one of the center and lower-order batsman may negotiate Ghaffari’s leg-breaks. He actually ran by means of the opposition line-up as the house workforce misplaced six wickets for 28 runs to be decreased to 90 for eight.

Nonetheless it was Coetzee, who used the long-handle to an excellent impact hitting 4 boundaries and three sixes that helped South Africa cross the 125-run mark which appeared unlikely at one stage.

The chase was a simple one for the Afghans as Imran and Zadran added 80 for the second wicket to seal the difficulty. Zadran confronted 72 balls and hit eight boundaries whereas Imran scored at greater than run a ball.

His 48-ball knock had 9 hits to the fence.

Temporary Scores: SA U19 129 in 29.1 overs (Brye Parsons 40, Shafiqullah Ghaffari 6/15). Afghanistan U19 130/three in 25 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 57, Imran 52). Afghanistan received by 7 wkts.