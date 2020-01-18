Ghislaine Maxwell hosted a tea party ‘in her underwear and threw a puppy across the room’

By Richard Eden for The Each day Mail

Revealed: 21:04 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:04 EST, 17 January 2020

Tea events with Ghislaine Maxwell sound like one thing to keep away from. Author Christina Oxenberg remembers one when Jeffrey Epstein’s buddy greeted visitors carrying nothing greater than her underwear.

‘She was wearing very pretty, white frilly things,’ Christina tells me.

‘She was additionally carrying plenty of jewelry, gold issues and doubtless diamonds.

‘It was scorching and he or she saved fanning herself with a replica of Vogue. There have been three different lady there who have been very nicely dressed.’

Christina, whose mom is Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, claims that Ghislaine mistreated her Yorkshire terrier pet, Max.

‘She thought it was funny to throw this poor puppy across the room,’ provides Christina, who’s publishing her memoirs through the web site Patreon.

‘That was my cue to go away. I assumed, “These are not people I want to be friends with.”’

Succession legal guidelines have been modified earlier than Prince George’s beginning so a daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would develop into Queen, had she been born first.

Amongst Prince William and Kate’s aristocratic buddies, nevertheless, boys nonetheless inherit titles, nevertheless many older sisters they’ve.

So their pal Sir Henry Ropner is thrilled that his spouse, Natasha, has simply given beginning to their first son, after having three ladies.

‘Henry and Natasha are delighted,’ a buddy tells me.

James will inherit the baronetcy of the dashing delivery inheritor.

Little doubt, he’ll finally get pleasure from enjoying with one-year-old Prince Louis on the Ropners’ 1,000-acre property in Yorkshire. Sir Henry’s household personal a £33.7 million delivery administration agency.

When William cut up up briefly from the then Kate Middleton in 2007, Sir Henry offered a shoulder for her to cry on. The Edinburgh College graduate, 38, who attended Eton with William, married businessman’s daughter Natasha in 2012.

She had made headlines when she posed as Venus in Nation Life journal.

Sir Oliver Letwin, who was concerned in a sequence of calamities whereas a Tory minister, is aiming to revenue from doom now he’s left Parliament. He has written a ebook referred to as Apocalypse How?

Talking on the launch get together for Tessa Keswick’s ebook The Color Of The Sky After Rain, on the Mandarin Oriental lodge in Knightsbridge, Sir Oliver tells me: ‘It’s about how our communications networks are all related and disaster might consequence.’ Lawks . . .

Notoriety doesn’t seem like serving to Veronica Lucan’s former house to promote. I hear that the Belgravia property, the place the spouse of the fugitive seventh Earl of Lucan lived till her demise in 2017, has had its worth slashed by £250,000 to simply beneath £three million and new property brokers appointed after it failed to draw a suitable supply.

Its failure to promote is stunning because it underwent a £1 million transformation by its new proprietor, who purchased the pad in a state of ‘complete disrepair’ for £1.5 million.

It will get the crockery flying: Turner Prize-winner Grayson Perry says his fellow artists take themselves too severely.

‘A lot kid themselves that they’re deeply severe politicians, or activists,’ opines the cross-dressing potter.

‘But people go to art exhibitions on their day off. It’s a leisure exercise for most individuals. You don’t go right into a gallery to be hectored.’

Perry provides: ‘There’s a piece [of the art world] that has over time equated performative seriousness with value. Progressively they’ve upped the obscurity of the language and the problem of the artwork.’

Appears like a case of the pot calling the kettle black . . .