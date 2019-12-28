December 28, 2019 | four:53pm

A “ghost boat” was found in Japan carrying 5 corpses and two human heads, in accordance with a report.

The broken boat, which was painted with Korean lettering, was beached Friday on Sado Island, the place authorities unearthed the “partially skeletonized” stays, the BBC reported.

It’s unclear if the decapitated heads belonged to the corpses.

Mangled fishing vessels with nobody on board have turn into generally known as “ghost boats” in Japan. Most hail from Korea and maintain the stays of fishermen who die from publicity and hunger throughout winter months.

Earlier experiences have speculated that the boats might belong to North Korean spies.