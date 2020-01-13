Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni To Attend J&K Congress Meet On Thursday

Jammu:

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni will arrive right here on Thursday to take inventory of the political and safety scenario within the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the celebration stated on Monday.

Throughout their two-day go to, the leaders will attend a gathering of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) govt on January 17 to debate present political developments and the longer term street map for the celebration, the Congress stated in a press release.

The PCC govt assembly would be the first because the nullification of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — in August final 12 months.

The brand new UTs got here into existence on October 31.

Mr Azad, the Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and Congress Normal Secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir celebration affairs Ms Soni will work together with senior celebration functionaries, together with former ministers and legislators, “to take stock of current political and security scenario,” it stated.