Giant batch of 3,000 trees is planted to battle a devastating fungal disease

By Victoria Allen for the Each day Mail

Revealed: 20:29 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:40 EST, 16 January 2020

An enormous plantation of three,000 ash timber has been created to deal with a devastating killer illness.

Every of the timber planted in Hampshire has been grown from specimens with a excessive tolerance for the illness ash dieback.

The fungus is a significant risk, predicted to kill over half of all ash timber at a value of £7billion over the subsequent decade.

An enormous plantation of three,000 ash timber has been created to deal with devastating ash dieback illness

To guard the nation’s 125million ash timber, scientists screened greater than 150,000 timber which confirmed resistance to the fungus over 5 years. One of the best timber have been grown in a nursery earlier than being planted, which might in future result in an ash tree breeding programme.

It’s hoped the plantation will struggle off ash dieback, which leaves diamond-shaped scars on the bark of timber, causes them to lose their leaves and kills as much as 99 per cent of these it infects.

The ‘ash archive’ scheme comes because the Each day Mail’s Be A Tree Angel marketing campaign, run with the Tree Council charity, is ready to see 1000’s of timber planted nationwide.

Nicola Spence, the Setting Division’s chief plant well being officer, stated: ‘It is vital that we continue to work on securing our ash trees for the future, so I’m thrilled to see the progress.’

It’s hoped that the ash archive, established with £1.9million of Authorities funding, will present seeds for ash timber which might be offered to farmers and backyard nurseries, in addition to householders.

The fungus is a significant risk, predicted to kill over half of all ash timber at a value of £7billion over the subsequent decade

The final tree within the archive was planted to mark the beginning of the Worldwide Yr of Plant Well being, a worldwide initiative to spotlight the significance of wholesome vegetation and timber.

Biosecurity minister Lord Gardiner stated: ‘The International Year of Plant Health is a timely reminder of the importance of our natural environment and the action that is required, from Government and beyond, to protect our island’s wealthy heritage of timber and vegetation from harmful ailments corresponding to ash dieback.

‘The readers of the Daily Mail are conscious of the worth of our trees as demonstrated by them stepping up to the Mail’s incredible marketing campaign, which has already enlisted so many and continues to collect momentum for 1000’s of extra timber to be planted.’