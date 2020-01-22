Giants Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to 2 Tremendous Bowls in a 16-year profession that noticed him set virtually each workforce passing file, has retired.

The Giants mentioned Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday.

The just lately turned 39-year-old’s future had been unsure because the finish of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the Four-12 season and there was little probability he could be returning after shedding his long-time beginning job to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning mentioned he wished to consider his future after the season and roughly three weeks after the season ended he determined his profession was over.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief govt officer mentioned in a press release.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

___

Extra AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL