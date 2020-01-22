Gibbs Reveals Calling Pak Fans “Animals” Led Him To 2-Test Ban In 2007

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has revealed what precisely led to him being handed a two-Check ban by the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) within the 2007 residence collection in opposition to Pakistan. In 2007, Gibbs had been banned by the ICC for making a racial slur in opposition to a bit of Pakistani spectators within the first Check performed in Centurion. On the stump microphone, Gibbs was caught saying that Pakistani supporters had been behaving “like bloody animals”.

And now, he has revealed what he precisely stated. “Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area,” wrote Gibbs whereas answering considered one of his Twitter followers concerning the feedback he made throughout that collection.

Gibbs represented Proteas in 90 Exams and 248 ODIs wherein he scored 6,167 and eight,094 runs respectively. He additionally featured in 23 T20Is amassing 400 runs.