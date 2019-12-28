GIFFORD-JONES: Farewell Sun readers

Life is stuffed with surprises. It’s ironic my current column defined why I nonetheless work at 95 — that avoiding retirement is a wholesome alternative. To maintain up with expertise, I lately upgraded my laptop to Home windows 10, an train that challenged my sanity. However regardless of my efforts, I used to be knowledgeable final week that Postmedia has determined to discontinue my column. So, what can I say to my many readers in Solar newspapers?

First, my because of Solar editors for publishing my column for thus a few years. It’s been a privilege to debate medical issues together with your readers. The column started 45 years in the past, and for a few years, the Solar papers have helped me attain a large viewers. Though your readers will not discover me in your pages, they will proceed to obtain my weekly column on my web site or in different papers.

What about my readers? They provide me large motivation. Through the years, I’ve acquired 1000’s of letters and emails thanking me for passing alongside helpful medical data and never being a fence-sitter on controversial topics.

Some readers have disagreed with me. It’s not possible to win a recognition contest when writing about controversial well being and societal issues. A vocal minority will likely be completely happy to have the pages rid of me. They’re those who write to editors, “Fire the idiot.” Or, “Did he ever go to medical school?”

Some critics have by no means believed within the worth of a debate. It’s their means or the freeway. This isn’t my philosophy. When I’m confirmed fallacious, I stand down. However when I’ve doubts, I’ll at all times communicate up.

Any regrets? Possibly one. This 12 months, I wrote a letter to each member of Parliament and each Senator on the problem of medical help in dying. I offered an concept that might assure nobody would ever obtain medical assisted demise who didn’t request it.

Just one senator replied. So, I wrote a column “Rotten law, rotten politicians, rotten eggs.” I want I had gone to Ottawa to toss rotten eggs at Parliament to point out my contempt for politicians who, with one easy vote, might cease useless struggling. I could toss the eggs but!

Though it’s time to say goodbye to the Solar, there’s no must say goodbye to me. My column will proceed, posted weekly at www.docgiff.com the place readers can signal as much as obtain it by e-mail, and shared on my Fb and Twitter accounts.

The 12 months 2020 marks 100 years since Sir Frederick Banting found insulin. I’ll be writing about developments in nanotechnology that can quickly enable thousands and thousands of sufferers to toss away needle injections for Sort 2 diabetes and create potential new remedies for Alzheimer’s illness.

Now it’s time for a bit hilarity. I’ve mentioned jokingly that I’ve a want for the subsequent life. That’s, I’d want to personal all of the newspapers so I might haven’t any limits on what I write. As I feel , I imagine laughter is nice medication and we’d like extra of it.

Solar readers and I’ve had a long term collectively. I want all of you good well being within the years forward. Little question, our health-care system is beneath nice monetary stress with an growing older inhabitants, dearer medical procedures, and longer wait instances. This makes it extra vital to take duty on your personal well being.

Bear in mind, for those who maintain going to hell with a defective way of life you’ll ultimately get there. I hope you’ll always remember Gifford-Jones Rule #1 to practise a sound way of life. Rule #2 is rarely to neglect Rule #1.

