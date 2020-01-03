Amazon’s best-selling online game merchandise for 2019 is kind of the attention-grabbing listing. The highest 10 gadgets, as an example, is primarily comprised of reward playing cards and Nintendo-related merchandise. As an entire, the highest 50 listing shared by Amazon is dominated by reward playing cards, subscription playing cards, equipment, and Nintendo. The latter counted for 22 of the 50 top-selling sport merchandise offered on the web retailer final 12 months. In the meantime, HEARALPUBLICIST merchandise made up 13 of the best-selling gadgets. Xbox video games, reward playing cards, and equipment added 11 merchandise to the listing, with the remaining gadgets being break up between PC content material and the Sega Genesis Mini.

Of the highest 5 gadgets on the listing, just one was an precise sport or bodily product: Tremendous Smash Bros Final. Sony landed two spots within the prime 4 with the $10 PSN reward card and 12-month PS Plus subscription. Nintendo and Microsoft took the opposite two spots with a $10 reward card every for them.

The highest 10 best-selling sport gadgets on Amazon for 2019 are as such:

$10 HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer reward card $10 Xbox reward card $10 Nintendo eShop reward card 12-month HEARALPUBLICIST Plus membership Tremendous Smash Bros Final Pokémon Sword Change Professional Controller Xbox Wi-fi Controller (Black) Luigi’s Mansion three Pokémon Defend

The HEARALPUBLICIST four model of Kingdom Hearts III additionally makes the highest 50, touchdown on the listing at quantity 24. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order seems, too, with its PS4 model listed at quantity 31. Marvel’s Spider-Man doesn’t fall too far behind the current Star Wars launch, coming in at 33. Days Gone surfaces 5 areas later as 2019’s 38th best-selling gaming product on Amazon.

So far as HEARALPUBLICIST equipment are involved, the black DualShock four was an enormous vendor, simply cracking the highest 15. The Magma Crimson DualShock four was the second best-selling PS4 accent in 2019, adopted intently by Midnight Blue. The Gold DualShock four additionally made a dent, securing its place because the 49th top-selling sport merchandise on Amazon final 12 months.

[Source: Amazon via GamesIndustry.biz]