Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik ARE Back Together!

Nearly from the second Gigi Hadid ended her inadvertently excessive profile relationship with Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, there have been hints of a reconciliation with ex Zayn Malik.

First it was Instagram likes beginning in November, then scrumptious hints on social media turned stepping out collectively in January, as the previous (???) couple have been noticed out and about in New York Metropolis with Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa for Zayn’s 27th birthday celebration.

The query hung within the air — is it simply exes being pleasant or are they actually doing this factor once more?

Effectively, in keeping with a brand new supply spilling to Us Weekly, it’s actual — and it’s been happening behind the scenes for THREE MONTHS! The insider spilled:

“They got back together very recently. They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

Wow! They are surely OTP, aren’t they?

Zayn and Gigi first received collectively round November 2015, per stories on the time, although they saved the affirmation for a number of months — sufficient time to make the One Path alum’s famously horny Pillowtalk video, by which he and supermodel mainly make out in excessive definition for 3 minutes.

There have been breakup rumors, engagement rumors, a lot drama.

Finally the top was extra simple than all that, with Zayn confirming the breakup on Twitter:

“Gigi and I had an incredible meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

As Gigi concurrently shared:

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG”

Nonetheless, that break didn’t take. Only a month later, they have been noticed kissing in NYC!

They by no means confirmed they have been again collectively, saying they didn’t wish to put a label on it, however they have been fairly clearly a pair once more. A minimum of for one more few months.

In January 2019, Zigi ended not with a bang however with a whimper as a number of sources reported they have been taking time aside as they have been “in different points in their lives.”

So… possibly they’re on the similar level of their lives lastly? We’ll hold you up to date!

