Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Step Out Together Along With Dua Lipa For Dual NYC Birthday Celebration!

These two might have parted methods again in November 2018, however it certain looks as if issues are heating up as soon as once more for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!

The 24-year-old tremendous mannequin was out and about in NYC on Saturday evening with the previous One Course band member by her facet… and it’s bought everyone speaking and questioning whether or not these two are lastly again to being a pair once more, or what?!

Associated: Gigi Hadid Presents Up Some Journey Health Ideas… And Excuses! Ha!

Pics revealed in DailyMail.com present the now-27-year-old Zayn (Sunday is his birthday!) strolling side-by-side together with his former (and future?) flame, because the pair stepped out for a joint birthday celebration to a hotspot in New York Metropolis.

Strolling alongside Gigi’s 23-year-old sister Bella Hadid, in addition to uber-talented 24-year-old performer Dua Lipa, Zayn and Gigi stole the present with their straightforward fall again into what appears to be like like two individuals SUPER snug with one another… and we’re actually going loopy over these two performed it up!!!

The fearsome foursome was out celebrating not solely Zayn’s large birthday this weekend, but in addition that of Yolanda Hadid, who turned 56 years outdated on Friday evening. A lot enjoyable!!!

The whole group was seen heading into swanky Mediterranean-Italian eatery il Buco for the birthday celebration! That didn’t come earlier than eagle-eyed followers on social media noticed the (ex?) couple doin’ their factor on the road, together with this video exhibiting the 2 of them facet by facet (under):

Zayn, Gigi and Bella Hadid noticed out and about in New York tonight. pic.twitter.com/efMVw0PUFX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2020

Awww! A lot enjoyable!!!

And it actually makes us surprise about what’s occurring right here…

A Lengthy Time Coming?

As you little doubt know, Gigi and Zayn have lengthy been linked after first being noticed holding fingers approach again in November 2015, after the previous boy band member had ended his relationship with Perrie Edwards, and Gigi had walked away from Joe Jonas.

The couple in query right here first confirmed that they’d damaged up in March 2018, nevertheless, though they have been again collectively slightly greater than a month later. By the top of 2018, it appeared they’d as soon as once more damaged up — for good — till, properly, rumors began selecting again up during the last six weeks or so.

Associated: Gigi Is Being Sued Over Zayn Malik Paparazzi Picture!

There’s no query Gigi and Zayn have remained good mates all through the years, so it looks as if this was at all times a chance. Nonetheless, right here we are actually with these two apparently cozying up good and shut to one another as soon as once more.

What do U assume, Perezcious readers?? Are Gigi and Zayn again collectively?! Sound OFF along with your opinions and extra within the feedback (under)…