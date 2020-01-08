Gil Scott-Heron & amp; Makaya McCraven – “Where Did The Night Go”

A decade in the past, the legendary spoken-word poet Gil Scott-Heron closed a 16 – 12 months hole between albums with I'm New Right here , a collaboration with XL Recordings chief Richard Russell that may show to be a final will and testomony of types for Scott-Heron. (Between that album and Kanye West's “Who Will Survive In America,” 2010 was an enormous 12 months for Scott-Heron.) Russell cited the affect of his ascendent signees the xx on his industrial blues manufacturing work for I'm New Right here , and the next 12 months, simply months earlier than Scott-Heron's demise, Jamie xx helmed an album-length remix known as We're New Right here .

Now, with the 10 th anniversary of I'm New Right here approaching, one other full-length assortment of reinterpretations is about for launch. This time the creator in cost is Makaya McCraven, a drummer and producer from Scott-Heron’s native Chicago who’s rising as one of many world’s foremost jazz musicians. Like Jamie xx with We're New Right here , McCraven has put his personal spin on the I'm New Right here materials . We’re New Once more: A Reimagining By Makaya McCraven is coming subsequent month on XL.

At present the primary preview of We’re New Once more has been launched. McCraven's spin on “Where Did The Night Go” expands the 84 – second unique into practically three minutes of playful woodwind-led deconstruction. Hear beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Special Tribute (Broken Home Pt.1)”

02 “I'm New Here”

03 “Running”

04 “Blessed Parents”

05 “New York Is Killing Me”

06 “The Patch (Broken Home Pt.2)”

07 “People Of The Light”

08 “Being Blessed”

09 “Where Did The Night Go”

10 “Lily Scott (Broken Home Pt.3)”

11 “I'll Take Care Of You”

12 “I've Been Me”

13 “This Can't Be Real.”

14 “Piano Player”

15 “The Crutch”

16 “Guided (Broken Home Pt.4)”

17 “Certain Bad Things”

18 “Me And The Devil”

We’re New Once more: A Reimagining By Makaya McCraven is out 2/7 on XL. Pre-order it right here.