Jason Gillespie has performed 71 Checks, 97 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and a sole Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) for Australia. The quick bowler has taken a complete of 402 worldwide wickets (259 in Checks, 142 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is) however one in all his best cricketing achievements stays scoring an unbeaten double-century, which got here towards Bangladesh in 2006. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews struck his highest Check rating with an unbeaten double-century towards Zimbabwe at Harare and he was welcomed to the ‘#TestDoubleClub’ by none aside from Jason Gillespie. Gillespie’s tweet welcoming Angelo Mathews led to amusing riot on Twitter.

Welcome Angelo….#TestDoubleClub https://t.co/uoURscAgII — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) January 22, 2020

Gillespie, coming in as a night-watchman at one-down, struck his highest-ever Check rating with an excellent 201 not out towards Bangladesh at Chattogram in April 2006.

On Wednesday, former Sri Lanka captain Mathews eclipsed his earlier Check better of 160 and completed 200 not out after a marathon knock spanning 468 balls, as Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 515 for 9.

The 32-year-old Mathews introduced up his 10th Check century, his first since December 2018, within the morning session and steadily added to his whole with appreciable assist from Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella.

Sri Lanka went on to thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets within the first Check at Harare with Suranga Lakmal starring with the ball in hand.

Angelo Mathews was named man of the match for his 200 not out in Sri Lanka’s first innings of 515 for 9 declared.

“I wanted to go for a biggy,” mentioned Mathews after the sport. “It was very sluggish going they usually gave nothing away with their umbrella subject.

“We did not wish to bat within the fourth innings. There was some variable bounce and switch. We needed a lead of 160 so I had to verify we acquired there.”

(With AFP inputs)