Gillespie Shuts Down Troll With Savage Reply, Damien Martyn Applauds Him

Jason Gillespie is without doubt one of the best quick bowlers that Australia have produced. The lanky pacer performed 71 Assessments and 97 ODIs for the Australia cricket workforce along with his flowing locks leaving a long-lasting impression on followers. Having tormented batsman for quite a few years, the Australian quick bowler is now making a reputation for himself as a coach. On Thursday, Jason Gillespie determined to chop a Twitter troll all the way down to dimension after he had taken a dig on the former Australian cricketer for being a vegan.

Posting a quote from Gillespie about how he “couldn’t justify consuming an animal product”, the Twitter consumer wrote: “Hey @Dizzy259 you must have low haemoglobin levels because cricket uses leather balls!! But I suppose it’s a technicality because you don’t eat them.”

Gillespie, who has a Check double-century to his title, smashed the troll out of the park by replying: “Hi Craig, I’ve been vegan for just over 5 years and this did not coincide with my professional cricket career. I am however very happy and healthy. I understand we do not live in a vegan world- just trying to do the very best I can. Your attempt at belittling me failed.”

Hello Craig, I have been vegan for simply over 5 years and this didn’t coincide with my skilled cricket profession. I’m nevertheless very glad and wholesome. I perceive we don’t reside in a vegan world- simply attempting to do the easiest I can. Your try at belittling me failed. https://t.co/E5roVnMIdl — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) December 26, 2019

The Australian cricketer’s reply was applauded by former teammate Damien Martyn and different customers on Twitter.

Thanks mate — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) December 27, 2019

Gillespie, who gained the County Championship with Yorkshire in consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015, is the present coach of Sussex. He had solely not too long ago signed a contract extension that can hold him with the county facet till the top of the 2022 season.

The previous quick bowler can be the coach of Adelaide Strikers within the Massive Bash League (BBL).

In 71 Assessments, Gillespie took 259 wickets at a formidable common of 26.13, which is the eighth highest by an Australian within the longest format of the sport.

He has one other 142 ODI wickets, having performed 97 matches. His mixed tally of Check, ODI and T20I wickets (402) is the ninth highest for an Australian within the historical past of the sport.