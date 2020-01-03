Gillingham v West Ham: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

West Ham will make the journey to Kent for his or her FA Cup third spherical conflict with Gillingham this weekend.

The Hammers might be rejuvenated following a Four-Zero win over Bournemouth in David Moyes’ first recreation again on the London Stadium.

Gillingham sit 11th in League One however have loved a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing that you must learn about how you can watch the Gillingham v West Ham recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Gillingham v West Ham?

Gillingham v West Ham will kick off at 6:15pm on Sunday fifth January 2020.

The right way to watch Gillingham v West Ham on TV and stay stream

The sport might be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 6:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for a further £10.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

West Ham are the kind of workforce who will relaxation gamers for this one, however will see the competitors as an actual probability to construct momentum for the remainder of the marketing campaign on all fronts.

Moyes is aware of his job is straightforward, to maintain the Hammers afloat within the high flight, however they need to have sufficient high quality to navigate their south east journey.

Prediction: Gillingham 1-Three West Ham