Girl, 11, left with second-degree burns and guts house after ‘setting herself alight with a candle’

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:06 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:08 EST, 17 January 2020

An 11-year-old woman has been left with second-degree burns after she ‘used a candle to participate in a hearth problem’.

The kid, who has not been named, from Pinellas County, Florida, gutted her residence in the course of the lethal dare.

The blaze began in her bed room and three different folks had been in the home when it set alight two weeks in the past, however they made it out unscathed.

Scroll for video

The kid, who has not been named, from Pinellas County, Florida, gutted her residence (left and proper) in the course of the lethal dare

The woman’s sister Monessia Rhoden stated on a fundraising web page: ‘Sadly, my 11-year-old little sister was severely burned within the hearth attempting to extinguish it, and is now In Tampa Basic hospital burn unit.

‘Fortunately, nobody else was damage, however my sister is dealing with a protracted, painful street to restoration.’

Her mom added her daughter had second-degree burns on her fingers, abdomen, thighs and chest, underwent surgical procedure however was launched from hospital on Wednesday.

The hearth problem sees folks movie themselves dousing their our bodies in accelerant and lighting it.

Cops probing the blaze suppose it began when she took half within the harmful social media process.

St Petersburg Hearth Rescue Deputy Hearth Marshall, Lt Steven Lawrence advised Fox 13: ‘Widespread sense says do not pour a flammable liquid on your self after which ignite it.

‘What it is gonna do is it is gonna warmth up your pores and skin and ultimately the alcohol is gonna burn off.’

He added: ‘However it’s additionally gonna destroy your pores and skin tissue and the areas round that, it is gonna begin to warmth up and mainly you are gonna soften your individual pores and skin and prepare dinner your individual pores and skin.’

Children are challenged to pour liquid on themselves and set themselves on hearth within the insane ‘craze’.

It has resulted in folks requiring surgical procedure and life-support therapy.

In August 2018, a 12-year-old woman from Detroit burned 49 per cent of her physique within the weird development.

Timiyah Landers carried out the problem in entrance of two associates at her residence in Detroit, Michigan, after her mom had made them pancakes.

Tamiyah Landers, 12, was in hospital with burns to half of her physique after setting herself on hearth in 2018 as a part of the ‘Hearth Problem’

The counter prime the place she set herself on hearth is proven (left) and her telephone (proper). She is believed to have used a cherry scented Bathtub and Physique Works spray to douse herself

Inside minutes of her mom leaving the ladies alone, there was a ‘loud explosion’ and Timiyah turned engulfed in flames.

Her stepfather put her within the tub and instantly started spraying water on her physique whereas her mom tore off her burning garments.

Timiyah was placed on a ventilator in intensive care and bandaged from head to her knees.