Girl, 15, who was bullied for looking decades older due to a rare condition gets a ‘new face’

A 15-year-old woman in China who regarded a long time older as a result of a uncommon situation has been given a brand new look by life-changing cosmetic surgery after Good Samaritans teamed as much as cowl her medical payments.

, recognized by a pseudonym Xiao Feng, was bullied in school for her appears and has felt insecure and inferior to others all her life due to her wrinkly pores and skin.

She met the general public for the primary time as we speak after present process the process, which came about late final month and lasted seven and a half hours, in accordance with medics.

A handout image launched by China’s Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgical procedure Hospital exhibits Xiao Feng’s face earlier than and after the surgical procedure. met the general public together with her new appears as we speak

Xiao Feng greets the press after two nurses took off a veil over her face in Shenyang as we speak

Surgeons from Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgical procedure Hospital claimed that Xiao Feng had progeria, a uncommon genetic situation that happens in an estimated one in eight million stay births and causes an individual to age prematurely.

In Xiao Feng’s case, the situation solely affected her pores and skin, not her organs, a spokesperson from the hospital informed MailOnline.

Xiao Feng’s mom is alleged to have the identical situation.

The teenage woman was in a position to obtain medical remedy after type strangers raised greater than £20,000 to cowl her medical payments.

A teary Xiao Feng hugs her emotional mother and father after assembly them on stage in Shenyang as we speak

Xiao Feng’s mom (left) speaks as she thanks the general public for assist her daughter and her household

The surgical procedure came about on December 29 and was attended by 10 surgeons, three anaesthetists and 5 nurses, in accordance with the hospital.

Dr. Shi Lingzhi, head of the hospital, mentioned that surgeons eliminated extreme pores and skin measuring a complete of seven centimetre (2.7 inches) thick from Xiao Feng.

Medics additionally reshaped ‘s nostril, eyebrows and mouth.

Dr Shi informed MailOnline that her hospital ultimately cancelled all of Xiao Feng’s medical payments, which totalled 500,000 yuan (£56,000), as a result of the administration needed her to make use of the funds raised by the general public on her restoration and future research.

With a brand new look, Xiao Feng was introduced to the general public by the hospital at a press convention in Shenyang, the provincial capital of Liaoning.

Dr. Shi Lingzhi (pictured), head of the hospital, mentioned they’d cancelled all of Xiao Feng’s medical payments, which totalled 500,000 yuan (£56,000). The medic informed MailOnline that the hospital needed her to make use of the funds raised by the general public on her restoration and future research

Dr Shi mentioned that the medic had not allowed Xiao Feng to look into the mirror because the operation, and the woman couldn’t comprise her tears after seeing her new self for the primary time on the occasion.

was additionally seen hugging her mother and father and crying on stage.

‘At the moment is the happiest day for my daughter,’ Xiao Feng’s father, Wang Hongde, mentioned.

Mr Wang, a farmer, added: ‘The night time after Xiao Feng’s surgical procedure was the night time after I slept the soundest as a result of I believed that medical doctors may remedy my daughter’s situation and assist her stay and research fortunately sooner or later.’

Xiao Feng was born to a less-fortunate household in Heishan county of Jinzhou metropolis in north-eastern China’s Liaoning Province.

Earlier than the surgical procedure, she had by no means dared to take one single selfie and didn’t have any pals.

‘No person needs to play with me, and solely pigeons are prepared to accompany me as a result of they will not dislike me or suppose I’m ugly,’ she mentioned.

Xiao Feng (pictured), a 15-year-old from rural China, suffers from a uncommon genetic situation that makes her seem a long time older. does not have any pals and has by no means dared to take a selfie. With the assistance of a philanthropist, she had undergone medical remedy

Her father mentioned that her pores and skin began to turn into saggy all throughout her physique when she was about one yr outdated and the situation worsened as she grew older.

After she graduated from her center college earlier this yr, Xiao Feng selected to halt her training and coop up at house as a result of she was frightened of assembly new pals and classmates.

‘I’m 15 years outdated, however I’ve a face of a 60-year-old. How I lengthy to appear like a highschool pupil,’ a determined Xiao Feng wrote as she sought assist from Guo Mingyi, a neighborhood philanthropist.

Xiao Feng is described as a ‘quiet’ and ‘mild’ woman, and he or she likes placing make-up on her face – however solely when no person is round.

‘When she was in her main college, she was typically mistaken for “the parents of pupils”; and each time she went to the city together with her mom, folks would encompass them, have a look at them and talk about about them,’ her father informed Xinhua Information Company.

Philanthropist Guo Mingyi (proper) arranges Xiao Feng to hunt medical recommendation from Sunline Plastic Surgical procedure Clinic, which has agreed to provide the woman a 70 per cent low cost on the surgical procedure

Medics has claimed that Xiao Feng suffers from progeria. The teenager is now going by means of pre-surgical checks, and her operation has been scheduled to happen on the finish of the month

Xiao Feng hoped that philanthropist Guo may assist her elevate funds so her appears might be improved by means of beauty surgical procedure.

WHAT IS PROGERIA? Progeria, often known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, is an especially uncommon, progressive genetic dysfunction that causes kids to age quickly, starting of their first two years of life. The title derives from the Greek phrase which means ‘prematurely outdated’. Kids with progeria usually seem regular at beginning. In the course of the first yr, indicators and signs, reminiscent of sluggish development and hair loss, start to look. Coronary heart issues or strokes are the eventual explanation for loss of life in most kids with progeria. The common life expectancy for a kid with progeria is about 12 years, however some with the illness die youthful and a few stay 20 years or longer. There isn’t any remedy for progeria, however ongoing analysis exhibits some promise for a remedy. Supply: Mayo Clinic

‘Uncle Guo, how do I want to return to a standard life and never really feel the necessity to keep away from different folks’s consideration or really feel haunted by my classmates’ whispers,’ she wrote in a letter to Mr Guo.

Final month, Mr Guo, who can be the deputy chairman of All-China Federation of Commerce Unions, organized Xiao Feng to hunt medical consideration from Sunline.

The hospital instantly agreed to provide a 70 per cent low cost for the surgical procedure.

To assist Xiao Feng cowl the medical payments, Mr Guo organised a city-wide charity occasion for the woman on December 7.

He introduced Xiao Feng and her household to the streets and corporations in Shenyang to gather donations. The general public handed out greater than 40,000 yuan (£four,290) on the day.

As well as, greater than 1,000 joggers in Shenyang took half in a charity marathon organised by Mr Guo to point out their assist and encouragement for .

Collectively, the runners rose greater than 150,000 yuan (£16,000).

Greater than 1,000 joggers took half in a charity run organised by Mr Guo (entrance row, center) on Sunday to point out their assist for Xiao Feng. They rose greater than 150,000 yuan (£16,000)

Dr Shi mentioned she and her workers have been very happy to assist Xiao Feng as a result of ‘we’re able to doing so’.

The medical staff mentioned most progeria sufferers would see their pores and skin in addition to their organs ageing quickly, however each Xiao Feng and her mom’s symptom solely confirmed of their pores and skin which ‘spells hope for the unlucky household’.

In a earlier interview, lead surgeon Shi mentioned her staff deliberate to rebuild the ligaments of Xiao Feng’s face in a cutting-edge operation and the affected person would have the ability to get well 15 days after the surgical procedure.

Xiao Feng remains to be recovering from the surgical procedure and has returned house to rejoice the upcoming Lunar New Yr together with her mother and father.