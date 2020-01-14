Girl, 5, is found chained to bed inside Mexico ‘house of horrors’ after neighbors heard screams

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 10:37 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:37 EST, 14 January 2020

A five-year-old woman was discovered chained to a mattress inside a dirty ‘home of horrors’ in Mexico after neighbors heard her screams.

Harrowing photos present the kid, whose identify was not launched by officers, along with her proper ankle strapped to a rusty metallic chain. The chain was locked to the wood body of her small mattress.

The San Luis Potosí state prosecutor’s workplace for Kids and Adolescents Safety stated Monday that it was nonetheless engaged on finding the woman’s dad and mom after she was rescued earlier this month.

On January three, police within the central Mexican municipality of Ciudad Fernández saved a five-year-old woman (pictured) who was deserted in her dwelling and chained to the nook of her mattress inside a dirty room

Authorities are engaged on finding the dad and mom of a five-year-old woman who earlier this month was found by the law enforcement officials chained to her mattress at her dwelling in San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Involved neighbors in El Refugio, a city in municipality of Ciudad Fernández, tipped off authorities after listening to bizarre noises and screams coming from the property.

The Ciudad Fernández Municipal Police eliminated the woman from the house January three, in accordance with police director Alfredo Farías Carmona.

She had bruises on her legs because of the chain and was taken to an area hospital for a bodily and psychological analysis.

Mexican newspaper Excelsior reported that investigators discovered a small bucket which the kid was compelled to make use of a bathroom.

The small room was affected by soiled garments and rubbish, too.

The kid stays within the custody of the Ciudad Fernández State System for Integral Household Improvement pending additional discover.