Girl Commits Suicide Being Thrashed By Boyfriend’s Brother In Nagpur

The police have registered a case of unintentional loss of life.

Nagpur:

A 17-year-old woman allegedly dedicated suicide after her boyfriend’s brother beat her up at her school at Hingna within the district on Tuesday, the police mentioned.

Assistant Sub-inspector Rajesh Ghuge of Hingna policestation mentioned the woman (title not disclosed) was in a relationship with Akash who lived in the identical village.

Nonetheless, his members of the family have been towards the connection.

On Tuesday afternoon, Akash’s youthful brother Prakash got here to the her school, had a heated argument along with her over the connection and allegedly assaulted her in full public view.

The woman’s mom rushed to the school and took her dwelling.

When her father learnt concerning the incident, he scolded her, asking her to give attention to her research.

Later the woman sneaked out of the home and jumped right into a properly within the village, ASI Ghuge mentioned.

Hingna police have registered a case of unintentional loss of life.

“A case of abetting suicide will be registered against the accused,” the officer mentioned.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)