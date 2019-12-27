News

Girl dies on flight leaving LAX

December 27, 2019
A younger lady died Thursday night after a medical emergency — probably cardiac arrest — on a flight out of Los Angeles Worldwide Airport, officers mentioned.

The aircraft returned to the gate and paramedics responded at 5:53 p.m. and “furiously worked to save her life,” in response to the Los Angeles Fireplace Division.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” mentioned Margaret Stewart of LAFD. The lady was pronounced useless on the scene.

The lady’s age and identify weren’t launched, however preliminary reviews say she was about 10 years outdated.

The Los Angeles Police Division will examine, however officers say there aren’t any speedy indications of something suspicious.

The official explanation for dying might be decided by the Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace.

