December 22, 2019 | three:51pm

A six-year-old British woman was surprised when she went to jot down a Christmas card — and as a substitute discovered a determined plea for assist claiming to be from a “prisoner” compelled into slave labor in China, in keeping with experiences.

Little Florence Widdicombe says she noticed the alarming message inside one of many playing cards that had been introduced from a London department of Tesco, one of many UK’s main grocery store chains.

“We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison China,” learn the message neatly inside the cardboard with a cat carrying a Santa hat on entrance, in keeping with the Occasions of London.

The London schoolgirl advised the BBC that the message “made me feel shocked” in addition to “sad” when her dad and mom defined what it might imply.

Florence’s father, Ben Widdicombe, mentioned he initially felt “incredulity” on the message, saying they assumed it was “some sort of prank.”

“But on reflection, we realized it was potentially quite a serious thing,” he advised the BBC, saying they contacted journalist Peter Humphrey, who was himself imprisoned there 4 years in the past, because the message had requested.

“There is something about that message hitting home at Christmas … that really does make it very poignant and very powerful,” the shocked dad mentioned.

Tesco on Sunday introduced that it was additionally taking it significantly — halting manufacturing and launching an investigation into Zheijiang Yunguang Printing, the Chinese language provider employed to make the playing cards.

“We abhor the use of prison labor and would never allow it in our supply chain,” the corporate mentioned in a press release. “We were shocked by these allegations and immediately suspended the factory where these cards are produced and launched an investigation. We have also withdrawn these cards from sale whilst we investigate.”

The corporate claimed earlier audits confirmed no indicators of jail labor getting used, insisting it will “immediately and permanently de-list” any provider that broke the foundations outlawing the follow.

Humphrey, the journalist the supposed prisoner requested for the message to be ahead to, wrote the preliminary story concerning the card for the Sunday Occasions.

He contacted his “informal network of ex-prisoners” who confirmed that inmates within the international prisoner unit are being compelled into mundane guide meeting or packaging duties.

“They have been packing Christmas cards for Tesco, and also Tesco gift tags, for at least two years,” one ex-prisoner who now lives within the UK after his launch from Qingpu final 12 months advised Humphrey.

“The foreign prisoners just package the cards. They pick different designs, put them into boxes, seal them and pack them into shipping cartons,” the supply advised him.