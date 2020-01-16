Girl, four, hanged herself when her cycling helmet became entangled in a tree, inquest hears

By Ed Riley For Mailonline

Printed: 08:54 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:59 EST, 16 January 2020

A four-year-old lady unintentionally hanged herself when her pink unicorn cycle helmet obtained caught in a tree she was climbing, an inquest heard.

Freya Thorpe was taking part in close to her residence in Higher Heyford, close to Bicester when the pinnacle gear turned entangled on a department.

She was discovered by a passer-by and emergency companies had been known as, however she died in hospital two days later, an inquest at Oxford Coroner’s court docket heard.

Seven cops are right now attributable to give statements earlier than the listening to happening right now and the court docket is full of members of the family.

Freya Thorpe (pictured) was taking part in close to her residence in Higher Heyford, close to Bicester when the pinnacle gear turned entangled on a department

Freya (pictured) was discovered by a passer-by and emergency companies had been known as, however she died in hospital two days later

An earlier listening to shortly after her dying in September heard medical employees on the gave the reason for dying as hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy attributable to unintended hanging.

A GoFundMe fundraising web page was set as much as assist Freya’s mother and father, Chris and Elise, and household has raised greater than £21,00zero.

Freya’s mom, Elise, had given beginning to twins simply weeks earlier than her daughter died.

Freya’s mom, Elise (pictured with Freya) had given beginning to twins simply weeks earlier than her daughter died

Tributes posted on-line included: ‘Freya was such an attractive little girl who brightened up everybody’s day. She can be ceaselessly in our hearts.’

One other stated: ‘My ideas are with the household and pals at such a tragic unhappy time. Expensive little Freya went to nursery and college with my grandchildren.’

The listening to is happening this afternoon.