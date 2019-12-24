Girl, four, has ‘never eaten solid food in her life’ because of a rare genetic illness

A four-year-old lady has by no means eaten strong meals in her life resulting from an especially uncommon genetic situation.

Rosie Kirkman, from Laindon, Essex, lives off a high-calorie milkshake which she’s fed via a tube for 18 hours a day as a result of she suffers from KBG syndrome.

The genetic mutation, which is just identified to have an effect on 200 individuals globally, causes stunted development resulting from bone abnormalities and swallowing difficulties.

Rosie struggles to placed on weight and due to this fact solely weighs 24lbs (10kg), the identical weight as a median 18-month-old toddler.

Her household, together with mother and father Pamela and John Kirkman, will spend one other Christmas acutely aware they’re consuming meals Rosie cannot in entrance of her.

And Rosie has difficult surgical procedure deliberate for the brand new 12 months as a result of she was additionally born with a probably deadly coronary heart situation that has worsened prior to now six months.

To maintain her spirits up, Rosie has compiled a ‘Christmas want checklist’ of issues she desires to do and is fundraising to try to obtain them.

Mrs Kirkman, 45, who can also be mom to Charlotte, 25, Emma, 9, and Ruby, one, stated: ‘Rosie has by no means eaten meals or drank something in her life. It’s actually arduous at occasions comparable to Christmas and birthdays.

‘I am certain she want to eat all the good issues different youngsters can eat, however she simply is aware of she will be able to’t.

‘She was at a party not way back, and somebody provided her a chip and she or he simply checked out me and stated ‘I can not eat that’.

‘My husband and I do not eat in entrance of her, we’ll wait till she goes to mattress.

‘She is fed via a tube 18 hours a day. We will not go any lower than that as a result of she consistently loses weight.’

Rosie has been out and in of hospital her entire life resulting from her myriad of well being situations.

She was shortly identified with aortic stenosis as a child, which is when the aortic valve within the coronary heart narrows, limiting blood move.

She had a significant open-heart surgical procedure that lasted a gruelling 9 hours when she was solely 5 days previous.

On the age of 20 months, she was identified with KBG syndrome. Solely 150 instances have been recorded in literature, in accordance with The Nationwide Group for Uncommon Issues, however different estimates sit across the 200 mark.

WHAT IS KBG SYNDROME? KBG syndrome is a uncommon dysfunction that impacts quite a lot of physique methods. Widespread indicators and signs in people with this situation embrace uncommon dental options, skeletal abnormalities particularly within the backbone, bone growth delay and mental incapacity. A attribute function of KBG syndrome is unusually giant higher entrance tooth, a large, brief cranium, a triangular face form, extensively spaced eyes, broad and bushy eyebrows and a skinny higher lip. Some youngsters expertise poor focus, ADHD, nervousness, aggressive behaviour and epilepsy. Much less generally, some youngsters have congenital coronary heart issues, defects affecting the roof of the mouth and acid reflux disorder. KBG syndrome impacts an estimated 150-200 individuals worldwide, in accordance with The Nationwide Group for Uncommon Issues. KBG syndrome is brought on by mutations within the ANKRD11 gene.

Mrs Kirkman, who’s Rosie’s full time carer, stated: ‘Rosie’s situation could be very uncommon, she is just one of round 200 individuals on this planet who’ve it.

‘She is tiny for her age. She is sort of the identical dimension as her youthful sister who is only one.

‘She has scoliosis in her backbone, she will be able to’t stroll too far down the highway with out eager to be carried. She additionally has some developmental points resulting from her situation.’

KBG syndrome is characterised by abnormalities of the tooth, backbone, growth of limbs and development.

Youngsters have a novel look as a result of KBG could cause the eyes to be spaced additional aside, bushy eyebrows and skinny lips.

Most people have a point of developmental delay or mental incapacity, however that is delicate.

Mrs Kirkman stated there’s little analysis into the uncommon situation, however they quickly found feeding points are an issue with youngsters with KBG syndrome.

The reason for that is unknown, nonetheless some youngsters have defects within the roof of the mouth, referred to as the arduous palate, or gastroesophageal reflux illness, which causes problem swallowing, vomiting and a sensation of heartburn after consuming meals.

Rosie’s well being has worsened over current months, and a scan confirmed that her coronary heart situation has deteriorated.

Aortic stenosis is a progressive illness as the center has to work more durable to pump blood via the slim valve.

The partitions of the center thicken in response, limiting room for an ample quantity of blood to be equipped to the physique. This in flip may trigger a stroke or coronary heart failure.

Mrs Kirkman stated: ‘Six weeks in the past, she had a yearly test and her physician stated her coronary heart will want working on once more within the new 12 months. We are attempting to remain on the constructive facet of issues.

‘Medical doctors hope she is going to pull via, as she will be able to’t cope with out having the center surgical procedure performed. However there’s at all times the possibility that one thing may go flawed.

‘We’re hoping for the most effective with surgical procedure however generally you simply by no means know what may occur.’

WHAT’S ON ROSIE’S CHRISTMAS WISH LIST? Rosie’s want checklist: To go to Euro Disneyland

To go to Peppa Pig World

To go to CBeebies Land

To go to Thomas Land

Toy store trolley sprint at a retailer

Purchase tools for Basildon Hospital

Rosie has compiled an inventory of all of the issues she hopes to have the ability to do after having surgical procedure – and since every day is valuable, Mrs Kikman stated it was necessary for his or her household to make as many recollections with Rosie as they’ll.

Rosie’s household is elevating cash to assist make all of their little lady’s needs come true.

Mrs Kirkman stated: ‘We’re making this Christmas time the most effective one ever earlier than her surgical procedure.

‘We wish to make as many recollections with Rosie as we are able to, in order that’s why we’re fundraising to assist do all of the issues from her want checklist.

‘We’re all feeling constructive and I actually hope we are able to do all these stunning issues for Rosie, as she has been via a lot in her brief life.

‘She’s smiling and dwelling day-after-day completely satisfied, so that is what we have to do too ‘She likes to have enjoyable and luxuriate in each second. She is an actual fighter and she or he is at all times smiling.

‘It will imply lots to her and her sisters to have these recollections collectively and simply get pleasure from being youngsters.

‘Rosie makes us proud day-after-day. She is such a candy little lady and we love her a lot.’

