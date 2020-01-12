Girl Injured After Acid “Accidentally” Falls On Her In Lucknow: Police

The Uttar Pradesh police mentioned additional investigations are underway. (Representational)

Lucknow:

A 14-year-old lady was injured when acid fell on her in Lucknow throughout an argument between some folks in Kaiserbagh space on Saturday night, the police mentioned.

The lady sustained critical burn accidents on her face and arms and has been admitted to a hospital, they added.

Two accused, recognized as Asha Sonkar and her husband Mukesh Sonkar, have been arrested.

Circle Officer Kaiserbagh Sanjeev Sinha mentioned that preliminary investigations point out that the assault was really the results of an accident.

“The victim was standing near a jewellery shop in Ghasiyari Mandi where Asha Sonkar was getting her silver anklet polished. There was an argument between Asha Sonkar and the jeweller who, in a fit of rage, threw a bag in which acid was kept. The acid fell on the girl and two other women. The girl was seriously burnt while the other two women escaped with minor injuries,” the circle officer mentioned.

He mentioned additional investigations are underway.