Girl, six, saved her 39-year-old mother’s life when she spotted she was having a stroke

A bedbound mom left paralysed from a stroke on a flight has hailed her quick-thinking six-year-old lady for saving her life.

Alexanda Hajipaulis, 39, was travelling with daughter Jaideen to Crete when she slumped unconscious in her seat shortly after taking off.

Sensing one thing was incorrect, the teenager grabbed one of many cabin crew and alerted them to her mom’s unresponsive state.

A health care provider sitting behind the guardian from Wolverhampton recognised her signs as an ischemic stroke and demanded the aircraft emergency land instantly.

Ms Hajipaulis was rushed to hospital in Italy and fortunately emerged from her coma 10 days later.

Though the paralysis in her legs and left arm has ‘ruined’ her life, she is grateful to Jaideen for stopping a far worse consequence.

The museum employee mentioned: ‘Jaideen saved my life – she knew one thing was incorrect, she obtained me assist regardless that she was solely six years outdated on the time, I am so happy with her.’

Mom Alexandra Hajipaulis (left), left paralysed from a stroke on a flight, has hailed her quick-thinking six-year-old Jaideen (proper) for saving her life

Though the paralysis in her legs and left arm has ‘ruined’ her life, Ms Hajipaulis is grateful to Jaideen for stopping a far worse consequence

It’s thought to have been attributable to a bubble of air in a vein which travelled as much as her mind when the air strain modified throughout the aircraft’s steep climb into the sky.

On July 17, 2018, Ms Hajipaulis boarded a aircraft to go to her mom Lorna at her residence in Crete, Greece, taking her Jaideen together with her.

Midway into the flight, she collapsed in her seat – leaving her six yr outdated daughter to alert an air hostess to her unconscious mom.

The flight made an emergency cease in Italy the place Ms Hajipaulis was rushed to hospital instantly from the airport in a coma.

She underwent hemicraniectomy surgical procedure the following day the place a big flap of the cranium is eliminated and the dura – the thick membrane across the mind and backbone – is opened to provide area for the swollen mind to bulge, decreasing the intracranial strain.

Her mom Lorna Hajipaulis, 66, has moved again to the UK from Crete to take care of her daughter and two grandchildren full time.

Lorna mentioned: ‘I heard from Alex that she’d boarded the aircraft after which just some hours later, somebody rang me from the hospital to say she’d had a stroke.

The bedbound mom mentioned: ‘I can not stroll any extra, I am caught in mattress, I can not work, I miss being a mum to my ladies’

‘I could not imagine what I used to be listening to, however earlier than I knew it, I used to be on the following flight to Italy and racing to the hospital.

‘We did not know if she’d pull by means of, and everyone was talking Italian and telling us it was going to price hundreds to avoid wasting Alex.

‘I needed to attain out to kinfolk and even arrange a GoFundMe web page to lift the £25,000 wanted to get Alex residence to the UK.

‘Alex did not have the proper of insurance coverage that might cowl what occurred to her, and so we needed to all of a sudden increase all this cash to get her residence secure.’

Ms Hajipaulis spent a month within the hospital in Italy earlier than she was repatriated to ITU at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on August 13, 2018.

How can modifications in strain trigger strokes? Ms Hajipaulis’s stroke is believed to have been attributable to a bubble of air in a vein which travelled as much as her mind when the air strain modified throughout the aircraft’s steep climb into the sky. It was attributable to an air embolism secondary to a bronchogenic cyst. That is the place a beforehand undetected lung cyst ruptures contained in the physique because of air strain quickly altering, similar to in a aircraft or a submarine. The rupture of the cyst causes an air embolism to journey to the mind and results in victims experiencing both a stroke or a coma. Round 85 per cent of all strokes are because of a blockage chopping off the blood provide to the mind. That is referred to as an ischaemic stroke. SYMPTOMS OF A STROKE Sudden numbness or weak point of the face, arm or leg, particularly on one facet of the physique

Sudden confusion, hassle talking or understanding

Sudden hassle seeing or blurred imaginative and prescient in a single or each eyes

Sudden hassle strolling, dizziness, lack of stability or coordination

Sudden extreme headache with no recognized trigger

As a result of nature of her stroke, Ms Hajipaulis’s flight residence needed to be at a decrease degree than regular to cut back the probabilities of her having one other stroke.

She stayed on the hospital for six weeks earlier than she was moved to a rehab centre in Wolverhampton in October 2018.

Lorna then moved Alex residence for 9 months earlier than she was supplied a spot at a care residence in September this yr, the place she stays.

Ms Hajipaulis mentioned: ‘The stroke has fully modified my life – it is ruined my life.

‘I can not stroll any extra, I am caught in mattress, I can not work, I miss being a mum to my ladies.

‘Earlier than this occurred to me, I used to be having two showers a day, however I have never even had one since my stroke and that was 17 months in the past.

‘I used to be fully unconscious on the aircraft after which for the entire time I used to be in Italy so I can not keep in mind what occurred.

‘I did not even converse till six weeks after my stroke, I used to be fully out of it.’

Lorna added: ‘Alex has been left feeling disabled and suicidal following her stroke and the care she has acquired.

‘It has been 17 months since Alex had her stroke and she or he’s deteriorating each bodily and mentally reasonably than being on the highway to restoration.

‘The care houses that she has stayed at have not had the services wanted to clean somebody of Alex’s dimension correctly, so she hasn’t had a shower or bathe in a yr and a half.

‘She’s solely getting below an hour of day by day physiotherapy Monday to Friday the place she’s staying proper now and it is simply not sufficient to assist get her again on her toes which is what she desires to do.

‘I did pay for some non-public physiotherapy which was wonderful, we could not afford to maintain it going though I want we may have.

Earlier than the stroke, Ms Hajipaulis labored in a museum in Wolverhampton

‘I simply need somebody to assist my daughter, she’s simply been left to undergo after her stroke and I am so offended to see her being diminished to residing like this.

‘Alex is a 40-year-old girl with two daughters, she simply desires to go residence and be a mum to her kids once more and return to work so she could be a contributing member of society, however she will be able to’t try this.

‘The stroke has fully modified my daughter’s life and I am offended that she has not acquired the assistance she wants which is affecting her psychological well being massively.

‘Evidently in case you’re below 40 and you’ve got a stroke, you simply get caught in a house and forgotten about – I am certain Alex is not the one one to have skilled this.

‘We simply need somebody to assist her. Alex does not like being like this, she desires to work, she nonetheless has feeling in her legs, she simply wants assist.

‘We’re satisfied that with the proper physiotherapy, Alex may stroll once more – that is all we need to occur.’